Raspberry Pi Supply Improves. Here's Where to Buy One Now.

Getting your hands on a Raspberry Pi is now much easier than 2022 or even than it was a few weeks ago. Raspberry Pi stock levels are improving, with some units remaining in stock for hours, rather than minutes. In a December 2022 blog post, Raspberry Pi LTD's CEO Eben Upton wrote about how he saw stock levels in 2023. This data was then refined a few months ago to provide more clarity. Now, more than half-way through the year, we can take a look at home Raspberry Pi stock levels have improved, and more importantly, tell you where you can buy a Raspberry Pi.

Stock Level Analysis

Swipe to scroll horizontally Raspberry Pi Units Sold Row 0 - Cell 0 Prediction Actual Q1 2023 Row 1 - Cell 1 800,000 May 2023 600,000 612,000 June 2023 800,000 788,000 July 1,000,000 TBC

Source: Eben Upton's tweet.

Production is largely in-line with Upton's prediction. You'll notice that Q1 2023 saw only 800,000 units shipped, the worst month for Raspberry Pi since 2015. This is the result of pulling forward production to December 2022, in time for the holiday period. The 12,000 unit gain made in May 2023, was balanced by production coming in lower than prediction.

Looking at this from the perspective of the many different models of Raspberry Pi we can see more Raspberry Pi 4 models in stock, and for longer. We've been tracking official reseller restocks via Twitter and we can see that they are selling stock at a slower rate than previous.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W units are harder to come by. Since its launch in 2021, the board has been relatively unobtainable. From the 788,000 units produced for June, approximately 33,000 were Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, and 119,000 were Raspberry Pi Zero. We've no data for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 production, but a quick glance on RPiLocator shows that the most recent stock found its way to The Pi Hut on July 25. For the U.S. it was Pishop on July 21. This doesn't mean that Raspberry Pi 4 production made up the difference, but we can bet that it will make up a sizable chunk of the 788,000 units.

We asked RPiLocator's creator, André Costa for their take on the situation. "[Raspberry] Pi 4 looks good almost anywhere in the world. [Raspberry Pi ] Zero 2 W not so much and CM4 is still scarce. US market is struggling to stabilize and still selling out, although not as fast as before. It was common for Pi 4 s to sell out in 10 min in the US during the height of the shortage. Now they are staying in stock 3-4 hours. Stocks in other parts of the world have been lasting days and some countries are not even selling out of Pi 4s anymore"

Costa also remarked that finding Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W for sale in the United Kingdom was still difficult.

Where can you buy a Raspberry Pi?

As Costa said, Raspberry Pi are staying in stock, for longer and so now is a great time to grab an elusive board. To help you, we have scoured RPiLocator, Raspberry Pi approved resellers and Amazon to find you the best deals.

So let's keep the MSRPs in mind here. A Raspberry Pi 4B should be $45, $55 and $75 for 2, 4 and 8GB of models and a Raspberry Pi Zero W should be $15. You can see that Amazon is charging a lot more than MSRP in all cases, though if you like the convenience of Prime shipping, this might be an acceptable trade-off.

The best option for both U.S. and UK-based shoppers might be ordering from Pimoroni or The Pi Hut, both of which offer international shipping at reasonable prices. Keep in mind that UK prices usually include a VAT, which they discount if you are from the U.S.

If you live near a Micro Center store, you can often find Raspberry Pi 4 or Zero models in stock. We recommend checking the status on the microcenter.com before going in person.