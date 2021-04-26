Raspberry Pi UPS PCB Keeps Your Pi Project Juiced

Finding the best way to power your Raspberry Pi project is always a challenge in itself, but ensuring redundancy is an entirely different challenge. Thankfully, this Raspberry Pi UPS project from Sourav Gupta at Circuit Digest is ready to tackle the issue.

There's nothing more frustrating than corrupting an SD card or worse, causing damage to hardware on your Pi because of power failure. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we've seen rely on continuous power and this PCB is designed to protect your hard work.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sourav Gupta) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sourav Gupta)

Gupta was kind enough to make the design open source and share all of the juicy details on how everything works. The UPS relies on an 18650 Lithium-Ion battery which can output up to 1.5A of continuous power with a peak of 2.5A. It can be recharged using a TP4056 Lithium battery charging module which uses a Micro USB port for charging the battery, on the other side of the PCB is a USB-A interface for output to the Raspberry Pi.

The board is installed between the Pi and power source to ensure power is supplied when drops occur. It plugs directly into the Pi's power port rather than the GPIO pins.

The PCB was designed from scratch, with samples fabricated by PCBWay. If you want to check out the design up close or maybe even recreate it, you can download the Gerber files on the project page at Circuit Digest. There you'll also find detailed instructions on what components are needed to assemble the final HAT. Be sure to follow Gupta for more cool Raspberry Pi projects and updates on this one.