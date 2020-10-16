Raspberry Pi Plays Wedding Video Slowly Over Year in Picture Frame

Some presents last all year round, like this Raspberry Pi picture frame project that slowly plays the maker's wedding video one frame at a time over the course of a year. This creative project comes to us from a maker known on Reddit as yddgojcsrtffhh.

The Pi is programmed to play one frame of their wedding video every three minutes. The entire video will complete after a year has passed. The project is housed inside of a picture frame that was deep enough to fit a Raspberry Pi inside.

Yddgojcsrtffhh originally tried using a Raspberry Pi Zero but ultimately chose to use a Raspberry Pi 3 for the final build. The Pi draws power using a wall adapter rather than through batteries.

The screen is an e-ink display taped into place. This is great for a decorative project like this as the last image stays on the screen if power is disconnected.