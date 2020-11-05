Razer Goes Non-Gaming With Book 13, Its First Productivity Notebook

It’s clear that Razer’s been eyeing the productivity market for a while now. Its productivity peripherals from earlier this summer, including a mouse made in partnership with Humanscale as well as a keyboard and mousepad that look more at home in an office than a gamer lair, served as the company’s first official steps into non-gamer gear. That said, its Razer Blade Stealth lineup has long been gaming-focused mostly in name (and style) only. Now, after getting its feet wet, the company’s following in MSI’s footsteps by cannonballing into the productivity market with the new Razer Book 13.

Razer Book 13 $1,199 Razer Book 13 $1,599 Razer Book 13 $1,999 CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Memory 8GB LPDDR4x-4267 MHz 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 MHz 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 MHz Storage 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 513GB SSD Display 1920 x 1200, non-touch 1920 x 1200, multi-touch 3840 x 2400, multi-touch Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6 Intel Wi-Fi 6 Intel Wi-Fi 6 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x microSD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x microSD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x microSD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack

The Razer Book 13 is a new white-and-black laptop that looks nothing like what you’d expect from a typical Razer computer. While it does have the same sleek shell as the Blade line, there’s no green accents on the I/O here, nor is there a dedicated GPU. The only features on the Razer Book 13 that immediately scream Razer are the company’s logo on the laptop’s lid and the per-key RGB keyboard.

The Razer Book 13 comes with three models, starting from $1,199 and going up to $1,999. The cheapest model has an Intel Core i5-1135G7, while the other two each have a Core i7-1165G7. The cheapest model also only has 8GB of RAM, while the other two have 16GB. The most expensive model has a 512GB SSD, with the other two capping out at 256GB, and each model has a unique screen. The cheapest model packs a 1920 x 1200 non-touch screen, while the middle model has a 1920 x 1200 touchscreen and the most expensive model features a 4K touchscreen.

All of these models use integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics rather than a discrete GPU. They're also all Intel Evo certified, which means they promise “over 14 hours of battery life on 1080p, instant wake and fast recharging.”



That description leans closer to what one would expect out of Dell or Asus rather than Razer, but there are a few standout details here that link the Razer Book 13 more strongly to its parent company.

Most noticeable out of the gate is the per-key RGB keyboard, which has Razer Chroma integration and is compatible with Razer Synapse 3. We usually see RGB reserved for gaming computers, but Razer representatives told us over a phone call that they decided to keep RGB on the Razer Book 13 because they “wanted to make sure we included our Razer DNA into this.” They also suggested that the RGB keyboard could be used for productivity purposes, like making custom lighting for Photoshop hotkeys.

