Robert Hallock to Leave AMD After 12 Years

Robert Hallock, AMD's director of technical marketing, is departing the company after 12 years, he announced on LinkedIn (opens in new tab).
Hallock was a public-facing figure at the company, working with the AMD fan community on Reddit, Discord, YouTube and other platforms while also briefing the press.
"Over the years, I've had the honor and privilege of publicly teaching others about some truly stellar innovation: the Zen core family, 3D V-Cache, chiplet packaging, HBM memory, FreeSync, low-overhead graphics APIs, and much more," Hallock wrote in his post. "After working in both graphics and processors for roughly 6 years each, I've learned so much."
Hallock hasn't detailed where he'll be going next. On LinkedIn, he wrote that he would be traveling while he thinks about his next move. Hallock is one of several high-profile employees at AMD to leave in recent years.
In 2017, then Radeon chief Raja Koduri left AMD and now heads up the graphics group at Intel, including Arc. In 2018, Chris Hook, then senior director of global product marketing, left after 17 years from a career that started at ATI. That's the same year that Jim Anderson, the general manager and senior vice president of the computing and graphics group, left. (Anderson now serves as president and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor.) In 2019, another public-facing communications employee announced his departure with a tweet.
It's unclear who will take Hallock's place at AMD. AMD didn't respond to a request for comment before publication, but we'll update if we hear back. He's leaving just before the launch of AMD's Ryzen 7000 desktop processors powered by the 5 nm Zen 4 architecture. Those chips will launch on September 27, so if AMD wants a public face to explain what PC builders will get out of those chips, it will have to find someone to fill his shoes fast.
As far as Raja goes, I have to say that after he left AMD, AMD's GPU development and production went straight through the roof! Raja helped with RX-480, and I think that was his last contribution, and likely the most advanced he was capable of providing. I don't see AMD missing anything with Raja gone, and I suspect he had already given AMD everything he could by the time he left to go to Intel several years ago to help them with their entry-level foray into the realm of modern GPUs.
As far as the rest of them go, I think the facts bear it out pretty well, and that is that after they left AMD, AMD went straight up like a rocket. The company is way ahead of where it was 5-6 years ago, by anyone's measure. I'm sure that a lot of people left AMD last year, but you don't know their names as they weren't publicly known, etc. Likely, lots of unknown people were hired by AMD, too. Not really news, just business as usual.
So would it be fair to say that it was a good thing that people left AMD because they were holding the company back in some way? Of course not, and I would never say that. It simply illustrates how the fate of huge, hugely successful companies cannot be reduced to the efforts of a half-dozen people, regardless of how well known they are to the general public. So, tech journalists should be cautious when generalizing the effects of a very few company employees--they won't, by themselves, make or break a company like AMD. I felt like the author was attempting to suggest something negative about these people leaving AMD, and if he wasn't, then I surely apologize. But the fact remains that since these folks moved on to greener pastures, AMD's fortunes have markedly improved. So you can't say it's negative; you can't say it's positive, and people leaving these companies is actually commonplace.
There's a tendency in the so-called "tech press" that I've noticed for many years and which I usually comment on, and that is that these companies are built on the work of many thousands of people, 99.9% of them completely unknown to the general public.