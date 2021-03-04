Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti Could Have a Mining Limiter

A well-known leaker with a stellar track record believes that Nvidia is planning to extend its Ethereum mining limiter, currently found in the RTX 3060 12GB, into the rumored RTX 3080 Ti. VideoCardz has also confirmed that Nvidia informed AIB partners that the mining limiter would be coming to the RTX 3080 Ti, making rumors for the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti even more likely.
There's also a chance this limiter could be coming to the rumored RTX 3070 Ti, as well. This news should come as no surprise to anyone, as Nvidia has already introduced new mining-specific graphics cards that will arrive in the next few months. Now it is in Nvidia's best interests, from a business perspective, to purposefully nerf future RTX 30-series GPUs hashrates to incentivize miners to grab Nvidia's mining-specific GPUs.
Luckily for some people, Nvidia's "older" RTX 30 series GPUs like the RTX 3090, 3080, 3070, and 3060 Ti will not receive the mining limiter. However, this might change soon, depending on Nvidia's plans.
But if an RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti are slated to come out later this year, Nvidia could be killing off the vanilla RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 to make way for the more powerful SKUs. If so, it wouldn't make much sense to go through all the extra effort of nerfing hash rates on the older Ampere GPUs (besides the 3060 TI) if they are to be discontinued anyway.
We'll have to see how this plays out in the future. As of right now, you can make a decent amount of money on the RTX 3060 12GB despite having the mining limiter in place. If Nvidia begins having supply issues with its mining cards and miners start getting desperate, there's a good chance they will still buy any RTX 30-series GPU regardless.
At least that's what it does in theory. In reality the big mining operations knew how to bypass the locks before public availability (and had large numbers of 3060's before launch). So, the only people hurt by the locks are gamers who want to try and pay off their absurdly overpriced toy in their free time, but are unwilling to void their warranty.
When a rich techbro or the Chinese mafia shows up with a briefcase full of cash to the backdoor of a shady warehouse, or a firmware engineer's tiny cube, or an executive's luxary suite - the cash gets what it wants.
GPUs sell out in under 3 seconds on Amazon. Best Buy is a total waste of time between the "please wait" and then 'add to cart" button that shows up after stock is already gone. Microcenter will happily sell all their GPUs to the first person in line even if that was the same person first in line 2 days ago. Doesn't matter if it's the mining-limited 3060 or a different card. Nvidia's solution isn't working.
The 3080 Ti needs to be sold via Steam or Epic. The normal retail and distribution channels are completely compromised. It's about time DRM did something for us gamers for once, and both those stores have robust DRM solutions that could easily limit 1 GPU, of any AIB, per 1 account that is at least 1 year old and owns at least 10 games.
They need to do away with online ordering - that would immediately solve the bot problem.
Then, just take in store pre orders... Problem solved.
The only way to fix this is to use all that rich account data from gamer storefronts to separate actual gamers from miners. Then enforce a quantity limit to kick out the scalpers. Scalpers can't just register more accounts because there would ideally be an age-of-account requirement, hours spent gaming requirement, and/or number of games owned requirement.
I don't even think queues are a serious option. EVGA's queues are all the way back on September and October of last year -- 6 months ago. Granted, EVGA splits their supply between multiple retailers and their queue.
Oh, I see what they are doing now... probably not an unintended consequence.
I'm really not sure how mining is affecting ebay prices, outside of modern GPUs not making it into the retail stream to begin with. I was joking about the Mafia making shipping containers full of GPUs disappear out the back door of warehouses, but maybe that's not actually too far from the truth.
What I do know is that everything with GDDR memory is gone from retailers. Everything. Even cards completely worthless for mining/gaming like the GT 710. AMD's APUs are also nearly impossible to find at retail and are therefore also being scalped.
I had the smart idea to sell my GTX 1080 while prices are high, but I need a basic gpu to at least run an internet browser while I wait. Turns out the only place local in town with any GPU at all is staples selling a DDR3 GT 210 for $90ish. Although I could drive 4 hours round-trip to pick up a 1GB DDR3 GT 710 for around $60. So I thought "hey maybe I'll just get an Athlon 3000G for $50ish and move that to a NAS or something later". Nope, they're gone too outside of scalpers trying to double their money on Amazon.
So my bright Idea to pick up a sub $50 office-grade GPU to run my Ryzen PC while the market calms down simply isn't an option this week.
I also learned that you can order multiple different customized Dell/alienware PC builds for roughly the current ebay price of the GPU you pick. So to anybody about to buy an eBay GPU today, you absolutely should buy an entire computer instead
Develop a mining ASIC and sell that. I mean we've been in this crypto fad for years now and no one has capitalized on this insanity by offering a mining ASIC. That shows you how stupid the big tech companies really are.
I was tempted to sell my GTX1080 too. Its used value is close to what I paid for it new. But gotta have a leg to stand on. I admire your adventurous spirit though. I'm sure there's a board out there to fit your temporarily humble needs.