Scalpers Strike Again, Ryzen 5000 Processors Impossible to Find In stock

Here we go again

Ryzen 9 5950X Ebay Listings
(Image credit: Ebay)

Ryzen 5000 is the buzz of the month with its impressive performance and crazy gaming potential, and seemingly everyone wants to get a slice of the Zen 3 pie with the new processors going on sale today. Unfortunately, scalpers have once again stolen the show and bought as much volume as they can, and availability for any Ryzen 5000 series CPUs is almost impossible to find.

The scalpers are again, using eBay as their base of operations and have pushed prices of the 5000 series CPUs well over MSRP.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs
Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series ProcessorsRCP (MSRP)Cores/ThreadsBase/Boost Freq.TDPL3 Cache
Ryzen 9 5950X$79916 / 323.4 / 4.9 GHz105W64MB (2x32)
Ryzen 9 5900X$54912 / 243.7 / 4.8 GHz105W64MB (2x32)
Ryzen 7 5800X$4498 / 163.8 / 4.7 GHz105W32MB (1x32)
Ryzen 5 5600X$2996 / 123.7 / 4.6 GHz65W32MB (1x32)

According to Ebay, you can buy the Ryzen 9 5950X for an absurd $1,699.99 from one of the several listings, "fortunately" most of the 5950X listings are more "reasonable" ranging between $1,050 and $1,200.

Stepping down to the Ryzen 9 5900X the most expensive listings touch the $1,000 mark while most hover in the $800-$900 range. The cheapest listing that we found comes in at $612 for a pre-ordered model. That's not too bad considering its only a $63 price hike.

AMD Ryzen Scalpers

(Image credit: eBay)

For the Ryzen 7 5800X ,most listings hover around the $600s and $700s with a few going as low as $455 and $500. 

Finally, for Ryzen 5 5600X listings, average prices are around $400-$500. With some coming in at just $350.

Thankfully AMD has said they are working with retailers to fight against scalpers and purchasing bots, so hopefully, the scalper invasion will be short-lived and stock will go back to normal. The last thing we need is another catastrophe like the RTX 3080 scalper mess when that card launched.

6 Comments
  • evilhomer99 05 November 2020 19:35
    I understand the relevance of this story. But why provide links and break down scalper pricing as if this is some routine manner? Why use this platform to send folks their way?
    Reply
  • purple_dragon 05 November 2020 19:40
    Exactly, There is no reason any tech site should post links to scalped products. This is a sleazy practice.
    Reply
  • saunupe1911 05 November 2020 19:49
    You guys posting scalper links but couldn't post retail links!!! Disappointing fellas
    Reply
  • askyron 05 November 2020 19:50
    Why didn't AMD require retailers with brick and mortar to do in person purchases for the first 2 weeks?
    Reply
  • King_V 05 November 2020 20:04
    evilhomer99 said:
    I understand the relevance of this story. But why provide links and break down scalper pricing as if this is some routine manner? Why use this platform to send folks their way?
    purple_dragon said:
    Exactly, There is no reason any tech site should post links to scalped products. This is a sleazy practice.
    saunupe1911 said:
    You guys posting scalper links but couldn't post retail links!!! Disappointing fellas


    What links? There are no links to scalped products here.
    Reply
  • Schlachtwolf 05 November 2020 20:08
    I have a 5900x on order here in Germany with a sort of Newegg version shop, hopefully it won't take tooooooo long. I reckon 3-4 weeks..... it will be some step-up from my 2700x.
    Reply