Ryzen 7000 Retailer Pricing Shows Big Hike Over Ryzen 5000

Preliminary pricing of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Processors has appeared online, thanks to a heads-up by momomo_us on Twitter, (opens in new tab) with values that are much higher than AMD's Ryzen 5000 parts currently. The lowest-end Zen 4 CPU of the bunch -- the Ryzen 5 7600X, starts at $340, while the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X starts at a whopping $906.

The pricing comes from PC Canada, and hardware is more expensive outside the U.S. market. There's also a possibility that the listings are placeholders, so treat the pricing with a bit of salt. Compared to MSRP, these prices are reasonable, netting around a 10% to 12% price hike compared to Ryzen 5000 when it first launched. But, these prices are much more drastic now that Ryzen 5000 has been out for a few years and highly discounted in recent months.

These higher prices, combined with more expensive AM5 motherboards and even more expensive DDR5 memory, will make Ryzen 7000 a costly platform to acquire, more so than even Intel Alder Lake systems.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Pricing

Ryzen 7000 Pricing Converted from CAD to USD CPU Original Price Converted (USD) Price Ryzen 5 7600X $435 $340 Ryzen 7 7700X $631 $494 Ryzen 9 7900X $798 $625 Ryzen 9 7950X $1,158 $906

Ryzen 7000 will likely arrive in less than a month (rumored September 15 launch) and will bring a whole host of improvements to the Ryzen platform, including the new AM5 socket, PCIe 5.0, and DDR5 support, plus unique performance enhancements.

Official performance improvements compared to Ryzen 5000 have gone up by 18% in general, with single-threaded performance going up by 15% and multi-threaded going up by 35%. These improvements come from the new Zen 4 architecture, bringing an 8 to 10% IPC bump to the cores and a giant clock speed jump to 5.5GHz.

Like with the previous two Ryzen generations, AMD is not increasing core counts for this generation, with Ryzen 7000's peak maintained at 16. Six, eight, twelve, and sixteen core models will be available at launch, according to earl rumors. We expect quad-core Ryzen 3 chips to complete the Ryzen 7000 lineup eventually.

Ryzen 7000 Preliminary Prices Versus Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 5000 -- Newegg August 14 Ryzen 7000 Pricing Ryzen 5000 Pricing Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Pricing Ryzen 5 7600X - $340 Ryzen 5 5600X - $199 Core i5 12600K - $279 Ryzen 7 7700X - $494 Ryzen 7 5700X - $268 Core i7 12700K - $399 Ryzen 9 7900X - $625 Ryzen 9 5900X - $398 Core i9 12900K - $589 Ryzen 9 7950X - $906 Ryzen 9 5950X - $546 Core i9 12900KS - $734

It will be interesting to see how Ryzen 7000 behaves in the market after launch. Not only does AMD have to compete with Intel, with both its Alder Lake and upcoming Raptor Lake parts, but AMD also has to compete with itself, with its previous generation Ryzen 5000 being so cheap right now. If history is anything to go by, AMD will probably discount Zen 3 processors continuously at a gradual pace, until the company stops producing them altogether.

An excellent example of this will be the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Suppose current rumors are true that this chip will receive its first significant price cut before Ryzen 7000 launches. In that case, it'll be an entirely legitimate competitor against the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7700X for gamers on a budget. In addition, we've seen the Ryzen 7 5800X3D outperform the Core i9-12900K with a manual overclock. So it will be no slouch against next-generation CPUs in terms of gaming performance.