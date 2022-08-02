AMD Says 5nm Ryzen 7000 to Launch This Quarter, High-End RDNA 3 GPUs This Year

(Image credit: AMD)

During the company's second-quarter 2022 earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced that the company's 5nm Ryzen 7000 processors, the first Zen 4 models to come to market, will arrive later this quarter. Su also announced that the company would launch its high-end RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPUs later this year and confirmed that its 5nm EPYC Genoa server chips are on track to ramp up this year.

AMD's results stand in stark contrast to Intel's recent earnings. Intel reported that it had lost $500 million in the quarter — its first quarterly loss in decades — and announced that it had delayed the volume ramp for the Xeon Sapphire Rapids processors into next year, yet another devastating miss.

In contrast, AMD seems to be firing on all cylinders as it prepares to launch its Ryzen 7000 CPUs, RDNA 3 GPUs, and EPYC Genoa data center processors on schedule.

"Looking ahead, we're on track to launch our all-new 5nm Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter with leadership performance in gaming and content creation," Su said. This means we could see AMD launch its Ryzen 7000 chips slightly ahead of its original prediction of a launch in the Fall. For the US, Fall begins on September 22 and ends on December 22, and an increasing number of reports indicate that Ryzen 7000 will purportedly launch on September 15. The chips certainly appear poised to compete with Intel's Raptor Lake, as evidenced by a Ryzen 7000 demo today.

AMD's near-term sales outlook for its gaming GPUs is a bit cloudy, an understandable condition given the devastation in the crypto market and the resulting supply glut. But Su sees a silver lining, "While we expect the gaming graphics market to be down in the third quarter, we remain focused on executing our GPU roadmap, including launching our high-end RDNA 3 GPU later this year." This indicates the company is on-track with its GPU roadmap and will deliver Navi 3X on time.

AMD's disclosures come during yet another incredible quarterly earnings report, with the company earning $6.6 billion, up 70% year-over-year, among many notable other accomplishments in the quarter.

This is breaking news...updates to come.