Intel Kills Optane Memory Business Entirely

Intel's Q2 2022 earnings report today was uncharacteristically disappointing, but it also hid a new announcement: Intel is ending its Optane business entirely. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger further clarified the vaguely-worded announcement found in the earnings documents, confirming that Intel will wind down its Optane business.

(Image credit: Intel)

Gelsinger cited an industry shift to CXL-based architectures as a reason for winding down the business, mirroring Intel's ex-Optane partner Micron's sentiments when it exited the business last year. Micron later sold its 3D XPoint fab, which Intel uses to make Optane, to Texas Instruments, leaving Intel with no production facilities of its own.



Intel had already stopped producing its Optane storage products for client PCs, which makes some sense as it is at the beginning of a multi-year journey to sell its NAND business to SK hynix. However, Intel retained its memory business for the data center, including its persistent memory DIMMs that can function as an adjunct to main memory - a capability that only Intel offered.

Gelsinger said this marks the sixth business Intel has sold since his arrival, including the recent sale of its drone business and selling its storage unit to SK hynix, generating $1.9 billion for investment in areas that are core to the company's business.

This is breaking news...updates to come.