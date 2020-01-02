Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 2-in-1 Claims up to 17 Hours of Battery Life

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung announced the original Galaxy Book Flex in October, but it's back around already with the new "α," short for alpha, variant. The notebook comes in one size, 13.3 inches, but specifications will vary depending on how much you're willing to spend.

Starting with the display, Samsung built a QLED Full HD display into the Galaxy Flex Book α. No color space details were given other than that it is a 10-bit panel, but we were told that the display has a peak brightness of 600 nits, and with QLED tech it will have HDR support. As a 2-in-1, that display is a touchscreen. It supports pen input, but the pen isn't included.

Elsewhere, the units will carry Intel's latest 10th generation Core series processors and pack either 8 or 12GB of DDR4 RAM depending on the variant you pick. SSD storage is handled by an NVMe unit of either 256 or 512 B in capacity. Security is handled by a fingerprint scanner.

The notebook's real party trick is its form factor and design, as it's made out of a solid diamond-cut aluminum frame. It measures just 305 x 202 x 13.9mm and weighs in at 2.6 pounds (1.19 kg), making it one of the lighter aluminum-framed small form factor notebooks on the market. Despite this small form factor, it comes with a 54Wh battery, which paired with the efficiency of Intel's latest CPUs and the lack of a discrete GPU means a battery life of up to 17.5 hours depending on your level of activity and preferred brightness. Of course, we'd have to test that ourselves to confirm.

Connectivity is also more than adequate with one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, a MicroSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

Pricing will start at $829.99 with availability slated for H1 2020.