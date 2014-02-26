Trending

Surprise! There Will be an Octa-core SoC Samsung Galaxy S5

By Android 

Samsung didn't mention this in its press conference last night.

Last night, Samsung unveiled its long-awaited Galaxy S5 smartphone. Though the company was more than happy to talk about new features in the phone's software, it didn't get too specific about the Galaxy S5's hardware. We really wanted Samsung to talk more about the underlying hardware of the device, but we suspect that information is being saved for the launch of the phone in April. That said, we do have another tidbit of information for you guys.

According to an infographic released by Samsung late last night, there will actually be another version of the Galaxy S5 with an octa-core processor running the show. This processor will apparently be an Exynos clocked to 2.1 GHz.


While it's not unusual for Samsung to release two versions of its flagship device based on different processors for different markets, quad-core to octa-core is a pretty substantial difference on the spec sheet. We'd like to get our hands on these phones so we can test the performance on both, but the U.S. market will likely only get one variant of the phone, so we don't know how likely that will be.

No word on whether or not this second version of the phone will launch on April 11 with the Snapdragon 801 version. No doubt there will be a lot more information on this as the launch date draws closer.

Check out all our Mobile World Congress 2014 coverage here!

  • Cash091 26 February 2014 01:08
    I'm pretty sure they got the specs wrong on the S3 AND S4 in this picture. The S3 has a dual core 1.5 Ghz CPU, and the S4 has a 5 in screen with a 1.9Ghz quad-core. Although, I guess there are quad core versions of the S3, I just have never seen them...
    Reply
  • wemakeourfuture 26 February 2014 01:13
    Won't even provide the same CPU architecture for all its customers = LameCopy Apple fingerprint feature = LameMake a phone that's thicker and heavier with no revolution in phone experience or design = Lame
    Reply
  • MKBL 26 February 2014 01:30
    Samsung, Apple, Nokia, HTC, and others are not playing a contest for becoming the best innovator. They are in business to make money, the ultimate goal. If being lame can make money, it's not a sin. These days too many techie hobbyists are focused on being an INNOVATOR, not paying due attention to business aspect of the game. Sure, being innovative is one of the biggest traits to become a business leader, but not the only one or not necessarily sufficient.
    Reply
  • airplanegeek 26 February 2014 01:34
    Won't even provide the same CPU architecture for all its customers = LameCopy Apple fingerprint feature = LameMake a phone that's thicker and heavier with no revolution in phone experience or design = Lame
    FYI. Android phones has fingerprint scanners before apple did
    Reply
  • 10tacle 26 February 2014 01:55
    Awe, don't ruin a low-information Apple fangirl's ignorance of reality...they live in their own rose-colored world.

    Reply
  • southernshark 26 February 2014 02:27
    Apple invented the fingerprint scanner.Next year I hear they are coming out with something revolutionary called a TV which will let you watch digital images in your house.
    Reply
  • tcb1005 26 February 2014 03:19
    My Galaxy S4 has provided me with nothing but constant lag since about a month after I got it. And the Snapdragon 600 gets hot doing basic tasks like web browsing!
    Reply
  • tcb1005 26 February 2014 03:27
    I pre orderd my phone from AT&T. I even got it before the official launch in black mist. It constantly freezes and I get at least one app crash a day.
    Reply
  • tcb1005 26 February 2014 03:29
    And no, I'm not an iPhone user yet but I will be as soon as my contract expires! April 29 2015!
    Reply
  • tcb1005 26 February 2014 03:35
    Yeah because this really looks like I am an iPhone user. https://twitter.com/ty_tcb1005/status/424638298913382400
    Reply