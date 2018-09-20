Samsung Slows Memory Chip Production to Keep Prices Stable
According to a Bloomberg report today, Samsung is preparing to decelerate its memory chip production for 2019 in anticipation of a decline in demand. The South Korean manufacturer's move is a double-edged sword as it can either help maintain NAND flash and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices or further drive up prices.
Credit: Samsung
At the beginning of this year, Samsung's optimism had it believe that the bit growth for DRAM and NAND would rise 20 percent and 40 percent, respectively in 2018. Bit growth is a term used inside the industry to refer to the amount of memory produced. It's an important metric for measuring demand and allows manufacturers to plan their production.
Samsung's latest forecast looks pretty grim as the company expects DRAM bit growth to rise less than 20 percent and that of NAND to increase 30 percent. So, the logical step for Samsung would be to slow down memory chip production to limit supply, which could result in consequences for consumers. Bloomberg analyst Anthea Lai believes Samsung would prefer a situation where supply is tight and prices are high, rather than gaining more market share and running the risk of lower prices.
Samsung is currently the world's leading NAND and DRAM manufacturer. The company produces memory chips for smartphones, computers and many other devices. Samsung does not only produce memory chips for its own arsenal of devices, but also sells to other competing smartphone manufacturers. So, it's not hard to see why Samsung takes such great care of its semiconductor business. As a matter of fact, it's easily the most lucrative activity for the South Korean manufacturer. Samsung's chip division alone raked in $31.4 billion in operating income last year, helping drive the company's earnings record to new heights.
So, how does this affect the average consumer? Well, if Samsung decides to go through with its decision to reduce production, chances are that memory prices will continue to stay high in 2019.
So It should come as no surprise that their future plans for price fixing involves "a lot more price fixing".
You mean the same Walmart that shed it's founder's philosophies and encouraged* companies to move production overseas to China? Note, while Walmart was able to get products sold to them cheaper, their "lower" prices were not significant, or when they were, were designed to damage competitors' sales.
*encouraged as in proposed it as a way to spike the company's profits AND sell cheaper to Walmart, or in lieu of that, sell said company for a hefty sum to some other company that would do it.
Do you not see the irony of applying a tariff on a product for being overpriced?
And these memory chips surely find their way into some Walmart products.
Tariffs are not a magic bullet. They're only really useful in a few, specific cases. Even then, they should be used with care to avoid sparking trade wars.
You mean so they can withhold shipments of semiconductors, like they did with rare earth metals, a few years ago? Yes, that's a sword I'd very much like dangling over my head.
That raises a good question. Are there any fabless DRAM makers?