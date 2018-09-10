Seagate IronWolf and BarraCuda Pro 14TB Giveaway

by
5 Comments


Seagate tapped the Tom's Hardware Community to help celebrate their new line of 14TB Hard Drives. Up for grabs is the Seagate BarraCuda Pro, the IrownWolf Pro, and IronWolf hard drives all in a massive 14TB in size.

To find out the full scoop on features and pricing check out our announcement on the Tom's Hardware news feed.

For your chance to win one of 3 massive 14TB Hard Drives, head to the giveaway thread in the Tom's Hardware forum.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until September 24, 2018.

Joshua Simenhoff
