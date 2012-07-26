Massive, 3-lbs Silentmaxx TwinBlock Cools PC Up to 100W

The massive, 3-pound construction of ten copper heat pipes and two aluminum fin arrays can be combined with Intel sockets 774, 775, 1155, 1156, and 1366 as well as AMD sockets 939, 940, 2, and 3. According to the manufacturer, the "TwinBlock" measures 210 mm x 135 mm x 160 mm. The total cooling surface is about 5.4 square feet, Silentmaxx said.

Included in the package is a "silent" 120 mm cooling fan (21 dBA). Silentmaxx is offering the Twinblock for 99.90 Euros, or about $120.