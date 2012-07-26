Trending

Massive, 3-lbs Silentmaxx TwinBlock Cools PC Up to 100W

By Build Your Own 

A dual-heatsink design offered by Silentmaxx promises to cool CPUs with a power consumption of up to 100 watts - without the need of fans.

The massive, 3-pound construction of ten copper heat pipes and two aluminum fin arrays can be combined with Intel sockets 774, 775, 1155, 1156, and 1366 as well as AMD sockets 939, 940, 2, and 3. According to the manufacturer, the "TwinBlock" measures 210 mm x 135 mm x 160 mm. The total cooling surface is about 5.4 square feet, Silentmaxx said.

Included in the package is a "silent" 120 mm cooling fan (21 dBA). Silentmaxx is offering the Twinblock for 99.90 Euros, or about $120.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • outlw6669 26 July 2012 17:43
    Yeah, enjoy splitting your motherboard in half...
    Reply
  • 26 July 2012 17:53
    $120?.hmmmmm...
    I take it for $12
    do I need special design motherboard or case to fit that in?
    Reply
  • belardo 26 July 2012 18:11
    So does it need a fan or not?
    Reply
  • aznguy0028 26 July 2012 18:38
    belardoSo does it need a fan or not?how did you miss the first sentence?

    "A dual-heatsink design offered by Silentmaxx promises to cool CPUs with a power consumption of up to 100 watts - without the need of fans."
    Reply
  • nikorr 26 July 2012 19:03
    Beast :D
    Reply
  • gigantor21 26 July 2012 19:05
    Seems more useful for smashing PCs than cooling them. :p
    Reply
  • boiler1990 26 July 2012 19:18
    $120? You're better off buying a Cooler Master Hyper 212+/EVO and putting some quieter $20 fans on it like the Scythe Gentle Typhoon AP-15s, or investing in an XSPC RX240 kit. Both will be very quiet for the same price or less.
    Reply
  • nebun 26 July 2012 19:59
    wow...really?....if anyone is willing to put this on their mobo they are really dumb....that's a lot of weight to be hanging from only 4 bolts...coun't me out...i will stick with my liquid block from Koolance (360)
    Reply
  • sporkimus 26 July 2012 20:06
    Crane support sold seperately...
    Reply
  • f-14 26 July 2012 20:30
    that's nothing, i have a 2 ton heat sink sitting outside my window that will cool ANY PC, even the last one which was on fire, installation requires heavy equipment or a really good HVAC guy.
    it runs at about 41 dbs, but that's nothing a $198 blower fan can't fix
    Reply