PlayStation 5 Doesn't Support 1440p Resolution or Running PS5 Games Off a USB Drive

PlayStation 5 (Image credit: Sony)

Today, Sony posted an FAQ about the PlayStation 5 to detail some of the next-generation console's strengths and limitations.

One of the PlayStation 5's impediments, which may come as a shocker, is the lack of support for the 1440p (2560x1440) resolution. The list of supported resolutions include 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (4K UHD), and consequently, 8K. It's certainly mind-blowing that Sony would skip the 1440p resolution yet support lower resolutions, such as 720p. Admittedly, TV owners won't miss that resolution since 1440p isn't a thing in the TV world. However, owners of 1440p monitors won't be too happy that Sony left them out to dry.

Powered by an AMD octa-core Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU, the PlayStation 5 pushes refresh rates up to 120 Hz in compatible games. The thought alone is enough to excite gamers who own high refresh rate 1440p monitors. Sadly, the PlayStation 5 won't natively support 1440p, and Sony didn't explain why or hint if a future update will enable 1440p gaming.

Ever since Sony revealed the PlayStation 5, the Japanese giant went out of its way to boast about the device's lightning-fast NVMe SSD – and who wouldn't when it delivers up to 5.5 GBps of raw throughput. The sad part is that PS5 games are only playable if they're installed on the SSD. This will be a big problem for those who pick up the Digital Edition since the PlayStation 5's SSD is only 825GB, and the actual usable space is even less when you factor in the operating system.

For example, our review sample arrived with 667.2GB of free space. With titles, such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and Demon's Souls commanding minimum install sizes up to 105GB and 66GB, respectively, you'll run out of space on the console's SSD in no time.

To cushion this limitation, Sony is currently exploring the prospect of allowing players to store (but mind you, not play) PS5 games on an external USB drive. If that were to happen, Sony would deliver the functionality in a future update. But here's the kicker: you can store and play PS4 games from a USB drive just fine.

Since the PlayStation 5's SSD is soldered, Sony implemented an expansion port for M.2 drives for players to install and play PS5 games on. Other than the fact the M.2 SSD has to meet a minimum performance level, Sony hasn't elaborated on the other requirements for the drive. In the meantime, the company is recommending players not to pull the trigger on any M.2 SSDs.

When the internal SSD runs out of space, and it will eventually, you'll either have to invest in a USB drive or M.2 SSD. The first will likely be the less expensive option, but you'll have to go through the hassle of copying titles back and forth unless you only plan to use it for secondary storage.

Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 in North America on November 12. The Digital Edition retails for $399.99, while the version with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will set you back $499.99. Just don't forget to start saving for that USB drive or additional M.2 SSD if you're rolling with the Digital Edition.