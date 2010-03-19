Splinter Cell: Conviction PC System Requirements

Those wanting to play Splinter Cell: Conviction on their PCs have to be mindful of two things: 1) the system requirements; and 2) Ubisoft's new internet DRM.

Thanks to a listing posted on VG247, we now have the full details on what it takes to run the next chapter of Sam Fisher's adventures.

Recommended specs:* Supported OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 * Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64 * RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7 * Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c–compliant video card (512 MB recommended) (see supported list*) * Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c–compliant sound card * DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c * DVD-ROM: DVD-ROM drive * Hard Drive Space: 10 GB * Peripherals Supported: Mouse, keyboard, headset, 12-button gamepads with analog sticks * Internet Connection: Broadband Internet connection*Supported Video Cards at Time of Release:* NVIDIA GeForce 7800 / 7900 / 8 / 9 / GTX series * ATI RADEON X1800 / X1900 / HD 2000 / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 series * Laptop versions of these cards may work but are NOT supported. These chipsets are the only ones that will run this game.Note: A permanent high speed internet connection and creation of a Ubisoft account are required to play this video game at all times and to unlock exclusive content. Such content may only be unlocked one single time with a unique key. You must be at least 13 to create a Ubisoft account.

Sadly, even though a demo is hitting Xbox 360 gamers today, PC gamers won't be treated to any try-before-you-buy action.