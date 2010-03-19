Trending

Splinter Cell: Conviction PC System Requirements

Do you have what it takes (the minimum system requirements) to be Sam Fisher again?

Those wanting to play Splinter Cell: Conviction on their PCs have to be mindful of two things: 1) the system requirements; and 2) Ubisoft's new internet DRM.

Thanks to a listing posted on VG247, we now have the full details on what it takes to run the next chapter of Sam Fisher's adventures.

Recommended specs:* Supported OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 * Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64 * RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7 * Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c–compliant video card (512 MB recommended) (see supported list*) * Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c–compliant sound card * DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c * DVD-ROM: DVD-ROM drive * Hard Drive Space: 10 GB * Peripherals Supported: Mouse, keyboard, headset, 12-button gamepads with analog sticks * Internet Connection: Broadband Internet connection*Supported Video Cards at Time of Release:* NVIDIA GeForce 7800 / 7900 / 8 / 9 / GTX series * ATI RADEON X1800 / X1900 / HD 2000 / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 series * Laptop versions of these cards may work but are NOT supported. These chipsets are the only ones that will run this game.Note: A permanent high speed internet connection and creation of a Ubisoft account are required to play this video game at all times and to unlock exclusive content. Such content may only be unlocked one single time with a unique key. You must be at least 13 to create a Ubisoft account.

 Sadly, even though a demo is hitting Xbox 360 gamers today, PC gamers won't be treated to any try-before-you-buy action.

  • welshmousepk 19 March 2010 06:55
    pc gamers get shunned again.

    im not sure if i can bear to miss this game though. so i may have to live with unbisofts crippling DRM.
  • john5246 19 March 2010 06:58
    LMAO at permanent internet requirement to play the game. Yeah this won't be solved within an hour of release. LMAO at these companies that stay failing with DRM.
  • john5246 19 March 2010 06:59
    Also why bother playing this in the PC over the 360? It's in DX 9.

    So regardless of the DRM, I'll be playing it one way or another.
  • campb292 19 March 2010 07:05
    "Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64"

    Being an Intel fanboy, I always think that is funny.
  • xsamitt 19 March 2010 07:05
    look at SAM.IT'S the version of that was scrapped,he doesn't look that at all now.
    DRM is killing gaming.he joy of owning what you payed for is being flushed down the toilet.
  • welshmousepk 19 March 2010 07:15
    campb292"Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64"Being an Intel fanboy, I always think that is funny.
    better textures, higher resolution, better framerate. i could probably give a dozen more reasons if you'd like?
  • False_Dmitry_II 19 March 2010 07:16
    campb292"Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64"Being an Intel fanboy, I always think that is funny.
    It must have sucked to be you in the P4 days. Also that's original athlon it's talking about. (though I dont know how fast a athlon II would have to be to match the same...)
  • welshmousepk 19 March 2010 07:17
    sorry, quoted the wrong message. was meant to quote john5246.
  • matt87_50 19 March 2010 07:42
    "Note: A permanent high speed internet connection and creation of a Ubisoft account are required to play this video game at all times and to unlock exclusive content. Such content may only be unlocked one single time with a unique key. You must be at least 13 to create a Ubisoft account."

    oh damn, I got the quad core and the crossfired 5970s.. but I forgot to move to south Korea and apply for an enterprise grade internet connection... damn, guess I can't play it :(
  • lauxenburg 19 March 2010 07:50
    I saw the trailer for this like 5 years ago. Wtf, I thought it had been released. Ubisoft has been taking their time...
