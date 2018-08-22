Stardew Valley - How To Make Money Fast

Stardew Valley is a game wherein players advance step by step; there is no shortcut to anything. Same can be said for money in the ultimate farming lifestyle simulator. There is no shortcut for earning money in Stardew Valley. However, there are some tips that can help ensure you generate money fast. Below are some of our favorite tips for getting rich quickly in Stardew Valley:

Learn Which Crops are Most Valuable per Season

Cauliflower may be the most valuable crop for the spring season, but you should know which crops earn the most money for every season if you want to earn the most gold.

Spring

It is best to plant parsnips, potatoes, cauliflowers, green beans, kale and strawberries in spring. (Tip: Get the seeds during Egg Festival at Spring 13.)

Summer

Hops, blueberries, radishes, wheat, melons, corn and tomatoes grow best in the summertime.

Autumn

Autumn is the time to plant cranberries, pumpkins, grapes, artichokes, bok choy, eggplant, yam, amaranth, and other rare seeds.

Square Pays More

When planting crops, be mindful of where you plant seeds. When you plant your melons, cauliflower and pumpkins, plant them in 3 x 3 squares. This will give you a good chance of growing a giant crop that will take span nine squares, earning you a few extra gold.

Fish and Mine in Your Free Time

At the start of your game, fishing and mining are not profitable ventures. As you progress through Stardew Valley and your skills increase, the payoffs for mining and fishing grow. Once you reach floors that have gold ore and iron ore, you can start raking in serious cash. Further down the cave you can find precious gems including diamonds that can make you rich.

Fishing begins to pay off once you have a high enough skill to fish reliably. With a high skill level, you can spend your whole day fishing and make thousands.

Process Your Crops

As your skills level up, you will unlock new machines that can be used to process your goods into higher quality foodstuffs. There are machines like the Preserves Jar, Keg or Mayonnaise Machine that can take your base goods and turn them into something new and profitable in a couple of days. For instance, you can put an egg worth 25 gold into the mayonnaise machine and turn it into a 100 gold mayonnaise.



