This is What Steam Gamers Have Installed on PC

As part of its information gathering, Valve has compiled and published the opt-in survey results from Windows users of what sort of software they have installed on their gaming machines.
Steam, naturally, was installed on 100 percent of the machines. Adobe Flash was close with being installed on 96.79 percent of the machines. Then the third most popular software was Adobe Acrobat at 73.18 percent.
Firefox is the clear alternative browser of choice, as it was on 63.05 percent of machines. Chrome, on the other hand, was on 11.56 percent.
Various Microsoft software make up much of the top parts of the list, such as Office, Silverlight, Live Messenger, Games for Windows, and Windows Media Player.
QuickTime was on 43.95 percent, while Skype was on 41.75 percent of PCs.
It also seems that a third of gamers are also BitTorrent users. By far the most popular BitTorrent client is µTorrent at 29.41 percent of machines. The official BitTorrent client has 5.28 percent and BitComet held 2.44 percent.
You can also look at it from the point of view that they want to see what people run to ensure Steam will work correctly with those other pieces of software and not interfere with them and vice versa: ensure the other apps don't cause issues with Steam.
I'm not sure if you can or not, but I think you can opt out of Steam collecting and sending information to the Steam servers. I seem to remember this, but it's been so long since I installed Steam.
I'm surprised that Open Office isn't on that list. I'm further surprised that Groove (a collaboration tool) is; makes me think there are a lot of work PCs with Steam installed on them...
Guess what; You guys that Bit-torrent might be in for a surprise when you are targeted by lawyers seeking to skin you for the possibility of software pirating. Note in these cases they DO NOT HAVE TO PROVE YOU ARE GUILTY. They just have to have a suspension.
Bit torrent client suspicious? To a scummy lawyer YES.