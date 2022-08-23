Steam Deck Production Outperforming Expectations as Q4 Reservations Move to Q3

Despite high demand for the Steam Deck, Valve's production lines continue to improve. In an unexpected Tweet by Valve designer Lawrence Yang, more Q4 reservations are moving into Q3, with production outperforming Valve's estimations.



For reference, this is on top of the outstanding news from a month ago, regarding Steam Deck reservations from a month ago and older being fulfilled by Q4 2022. Apparently, Valve has done a better job than it expected at overcoming the supply chain issues plaguing the Steam Deck.



For current Steam Deck customers with a Q4 reservation, this means you might get your handheld earlier than expected, with an order email already going out to some buyers. We don't know how many orders have been moved from Q4 to Q3, but don't be surprised if you get a order email at any moment.

Hi all, a few of you may have received an order email for your “Q4 window” Steam Deck reservation today. This wasn’t a mistake! Production has outperformed our estimates, and we’ll be moving more Q4 folks into the Q3 window. Official announcement and info coming soon. 🎉August 22, 2022 See more

Reservation windows haven’t been updated yet, but that will happen before our next batch of emails on Thursday - keep your eyes peeled for that announcement.August 23, 2022 See more

Thankfully, Yang says there is a grace period just in case you miss the email, so be sure to create a support ticket with Valve if this happens to you. If you didn't receive an email yet but want to check your reservation to see if you qualified for the Q3 change, log into the Steam website and check your status here.



This situation will be temporary, as Yang says an official announcement about the Q4 window changes will be happening soon. That should clear up any remaining confusion with the current Q4 reservations.



Hopefully this trend will continue with Valve's production lines. The Steam Deck is still the top selling item on the Steam Library as of August 23rd, and continues to outperform all best selling titles, the latest of which include Elden Ring, Stray, FIFA 23 and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered currently sitting at #2. At this rate, we hope Valve can get rid of the Steam Deck reservations altogether by 2023.