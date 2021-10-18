See Which Games Play Well On Valve Steam Deck with 'Deck Verified' Program

Valve is giving gamers an easy way to see which games in the Steam Library will work well with the Steam Deck. You'll also see which titles perform badly and everything in-between. Valve calls this new compatibility system Deck Verified, and it will be integrated directly into the Steam Store.

To become Deck Verified, every game needs to support the Steam Deck's most important features, including full controller support, 720P and 800P resolutions and full Proton support for compatibility with the Deck's custom SteamOS. Each game also needs to be warning-free when it comes to compatibility.

But it doesn't end there, Valve is also giving players the ability to see which games aren't supported, and most importantly, which games are playable on the Steam Deck if you have the time to manually tweak the game.

(Image credit: Valve)

There will be four categories visible on the Store for Deck users: Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown. Verified means the games are Deck Verified and are ready to be played on the Deck without any problems. Playable means you'll have to tweak settings yourself, and full controller support could be missing from the game. Unsupported means the game is not compatible with the Deck, and unknown means Valve has not yet checked Deck compatibility with the game.

When you visit the Steam Libary on the Steam Deck, there will be a new category available to you called "Great On Deck". These are all the games that passed Valve's "Deck Verified" qualifications. If you head over to the main library or any other part of the store, each game will have a Steam Deck rating, with the four categories listed above.

Thankfully, Valve has already begun the vetting process right now, but we don't know how many games will be Deck Verified at launch. So hopefully, Valve will have at least hundreds if not thousands of titles already vetted once the console releases later this December.