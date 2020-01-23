Valve Kicks off Steam Sale to Celebrate Lunar New Year

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve kicked off the Steam 2020 Lunar New Year Sale today. In addition to offering discounts on popular titles, the event will feature a Lunar New Year Night Market through which Steam users can purchase exclusive seasonal items using their hard-earned Year of the Rat Tokens.

“In celebration of the New Year, follow the origin story of the Zodiac as you open a new gift from the Emperor each day of the sale,” Valve said in its announcement. Those gifts include red envelopes containing the Year of the Rat tokens used to buy the event’s cosmetic items.

The Lunar New Year Night Market also sells a Lunar New Year Coupon that allows buyers to enjoy even better discounts throughout the sale. This setup--a limited shop with its own currency that offers a coupon on Steam titles--is identical to the one from 2019’s Steam Winter Sale.

The Steam 2020 Lunar New Year Sale will run until 10 a.m. PT on January 27. That gives Steam customers four days to earn Year of the Rat Tokens, buy items from the Lunar New Year Night Market and… oh, right, enjoy discounts on some popular games.