Tom's Hardware's Innovation Awards 2023 to Bow April 26th

From processors to 3D printers, storage devices and monitors, Tom's Hardware tests and writes about many different kinds of computer hardware. Even among the best gear, most is iteratively better than the competition or prior models, perhaps a little faster or a little cheaper or a little bit more functional. So it's important to take notice when someone really ups the ante.

Each year in April, we take time to recognize the most disruptive and exciting products of the prior 12 months. On April 26th this year, we'll announce the winners of the Tom's Hardware innovation awards both on this site and in a live video stream.

To be eligible for consideration, products must have been either launched or announced between April 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023. Companies don't need to formally enter in order to have their products considered. We'll be looking over the broad swath of hardware we've written about in the last year.

However, if you have a product that you want to make sure that we are aware of, you can submit a nomination via this online form (opens in new tab). We'll be looking at nominations that are submitted through April 10th. Then on or around the week of the 17th we'll have our team of editors go through the nominations and our own coverage to determine the winners.

We'll be embedding a link to the live stream, which takes place on April 26th at 1 pm ET, in this article when it's available. We look forward to highlighting this year's class of hardware products that break the mold.