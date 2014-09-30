Thecus NAS Supports Third Party Modules

Thecus announced on Tuesday that free third-party software modules are now available for the Thecus NAS in the Thecus Forum and App Center. These apps, developed by customers in the Thecus community, allow the NAS to extend its purpose beyond network storage usage into other markets such as home automation and digital entertainment.

Some of the apps picked by the company editors include AoE, Plex Media Server, PydIO, Wing FTP and Wonderbox. The Most Popular list includes ModBase1, Plex Media Server and Local Display. There are also 13 categories in the Thecus App Center including CMS, Mail Server, Media/DLNA, Photo Server, Security, Tools, Web and more. In total, there are 701 apps as of this writing.

"Using smart appliances and a Thecus NAS with home automation modules like Domoticz, Homegenie or MisterHouse, homeowners can network intelligent appliances and sensors into an automated home system," the press release said.

Thecus provides NAS solutions to large businesses, small to medium-sized businesses and models for the home office. The company recently celebrated its ten-year anniversary, reporting that it has maintained "a track record of unbroken innovation." Some of the company's highlights include introducing a 5-bay NAS back in 2006, offering a NAS with dual 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drive support in 2009 and using Windows Storage Server 2012 R2 Essentials in a NAS in 2014.

In the United States, Thecus solutions can be purchased online through popular eRetailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, TigerDirect, Walmart and more.

