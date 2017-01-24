'They Shall Not Pass' DLC For 'Battlefield 1' Arrives In March

The first paid expansion for Battlefield 1, “They Shall Not Pass,” was revealed today. According to the downloadable content’s (DLC) web page, players will get a new game mode, four additional maps, another playable class, and more vehicles and weapons to use in combat.

The new game mode is called Frontlines, and it’s described as a fusion of two existing modes: Conquest and Rush. Instead of fighting for multiple checkpoints throughout the map, opposing teams will compete against each other for one checkpoint at a time. When that point is captured, another contested location will appear. You can choose to continue fighting for each point, but you can also attempt to head straight for the enemy base and turn the game mode into Rush, where you have to attack enemy telegraph poles while your opponents defend them.

The four new maps are all based in France. As such, you’ll be able to play as the new French faction, which don the distinguishable blue-colored uniform. With the expansion, you can fight in the blazing forests of Verdun, run through halls of Fort Vaux, defend against enemy tanks in the poppy fields of Rupture, or pick off stray targets in the open fields of Soissons. You can also take part in these maps with the new Elite Class called the Trench Raider. This soldier is a melee-focused unit equipped with a so-called “Raider Club” to knock over enemies, but it can also take out a group of foes with its many grenades.

If you prefer to play as one of the traditional classes, you can still try out new content in the form of weapons and vehicles. You can control the powerful Siege Howitzer, a stationary weapon that works in the same way as mortars so that you can help your allies from a distance if they’re pinned down by enemy fire. For those who prefer to be mobile, there’s the new Assault Tank Gun, a heavily armored vehicle with a powerful arsenal to match. If you’re on the losing side of the battle, you’ll have a new behemoth to use in order to turn the tide of combat called the Char 2C, which is another powerful tank.

A concrete release date for the DLC wasn’t provided, although we do know that it’s supposed to come out sometime in March. If you’re an owner of the game’s Premium Pass ($50), you’ll get to play the DLC two weeks before everyone else. A price for a standalone purchase of the DLC wasn’t revealed.