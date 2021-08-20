This Intel-Based Mini PC Is Completely Fanless

There are numerous small form factor (SFF) PCs with Intel's Tiger Lake mobile processors inside, but the vast majority are actively cooled. Recently spotted via FanlessTech, the Maxtang GXTL-50 stands out by delivering everything you'd expect from a Mini PC -- except the fans.

Measuring 11.14 x 5.04 x 2.72 inches (283 x 128 x 69mm) the GXTL-50 uses fins on its top side for cooling, so it should be installed somewhere with proper air flows.

Maxtang offers the Mini PC with your choice of 5 Intel Tiger Lake processors: the Celeron 6305 or Core i3-1115G4, i5-1145G7 or i7-1165G7. The system can be equipped with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and an M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe interface.

The I/O department of the GXTL-50 is rather basic for a Tiger Lake-powered system. The machine comes with a GbE port, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapter, two HDMI display outputs, four USB Type-A (2.0/3.0) connectors, one USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack for headsets.



For some reason, Maxtang didn't integrate Intel’s drivers required for Thunderbolt 4 support, a key feature of the Tiger Lake platform. This is limiting in a various ways, including for anyone hoping to add an external graphics card. The most high-end GTXL-50 features Intel’s quad-core i7-1165G7 with a relatively good Intel Xe-LP graphics and media engine, but it's only suitable for casual gaming.

(Image credit: Maxtang)

On the other hand, the system could be just what the doctor ordered for home theater PC enthusiasts, who can appreciate both Tiger Lake’s superior media processing capabilities and the system's quiet fanless operation.

(Image credit: Maxtang)

Maxtang is a Chinese company, and its products are not officially available in the U.S. or Europe. However, the company’s systems are typically available at AliExpress.