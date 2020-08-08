Toshiba Officially Steps Away from PC Market

In a press release earlier this week, Toshiba has come forward with news that the company is officially stepping away from the PC manufacturing market.

For decades, Toshiba has been a global competitor in the PC industry, going as far as introducing one of the first commercially available laptops in the 1980s. Over the last few years, however, Toshiba has been slowly removing assets—including major shares in their PC business.

In June of 2018, Toshiba relinquished over 80% of its PC subsidiary shares to Sharp who rebranded Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd under Dynabrook. Since the purchase, Toshiba has still maintained ownership of the remaining 19.9%.

As of this week, Toshiba has officially sold that remaining stake giving complete ownership of the PC business to Sharp under the Dynabrook name. This move also classifies Dynabrook as a fully-owned Sharp subsidiary.

Details are still developing and new information is expected to arise as the transition takes place.