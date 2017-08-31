Here Are The Hardware Requirements For 'Total War: Warhammer II'

Last year, Creative Assembly added more fantasy to its popular grand strategy series with Total War: Warhammer. Next month, the studio will release a sequel, appropriately titled Total War: Warhammer II, but before you get to play it, take a look at the newly released hardware requirements.

In addition to the minimum and recommended specs, Creative Assembly also released a third configuration, which is simply called “60fps+,” a.k.a. its Ultra setup. Specifically, this third setup allows you to play the game at 1080p with the Ultra graphics preset. You will get at least 60 frames per second on the campaign map as well as on a battlefield setting that features two opposing sides with 20 units each. The three setups, which you can view below, don’t list a specific AMD processor, but you can always look up Team Red’s counterpart to an Intel product in our CPU hierarchy chart.

Total War: Warhammer II Minimum Recommended 60fps+ (Ultra) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo (3.0 GHz) Intel Core i5-4570 (Haswell, 3.2 GHz) Intel Core i7-4790K (Devil's Canyon, 4.0 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GTX 460AMD Radeon HD 5770Intel HD4000 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760AMD Radeon R9 270X Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 RAM 4 GB (5 GB for integrated graphics chipsets) 8 GB 8 GB Storage 60 GB 60 GB 60 GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11 11

As an added bonus, the studio also revealed the many options available under its four graphics presets, which you can check out for yourself below. If you don’t like the presets, you can also manually select your preferred setting for each option. Total War: Warhammer also featured a benchmark mode, but there’s no word on whether it will return in the new game. We reached out to the studio for clarification, and we’ll update the story if we get a comment.

Whereas the first game focused on the Old World setting, Total War: Warhammer II takes place in the New World. However, a post-launch update will allow you to combine both areas so that you can play for domination on one massive map. In addition to fighting other factions and races throughout the land, you also need to keep an eye on the giant magical Vortex. The first group to reach the Vortex can control its powers, so you will need to battle other superpowers for the ultimate weapon on the battlefield.