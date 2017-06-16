Trending

'Tunic' Is A Foxy 'Zelda'-Like Game Hitting PC, Mac, Consoles In 2018

Do you ever reminisce about how games used to be made? We do. We developed a fondness for the Zelda franchise as children when we first played Ocarina of Time. As we got older, we went back to the series’s roots by playing the original Legend of Zelda and A Link to the Past, and quickly fell in love with the early franchise’s charm. Nowadays, few games evoke a similar emotion. That silence was broken earlier this week when Tunic was showcased during the PC Gaming Show. Imagine our surprise when we discovered that Tunic was also going to make an appearance at the Media Indie Exchange?

Tunic is an upcoming bird's-eye view action adventure RPG from Finji. In Tunic, you control a cute fox wearing a green tunic (if that isn't an obvious Zelda reference, we don't know what is). You wash up on a mysterious island and have to find the means to defend yourself. Initially, you'll find a stick, which does poor damage and cannot be swung efficiently. As you progress through the demo, you'll eventually find a sword and a shield, which makes combat slightly more bearable. We say "slightly" because quite a few enemies have attack patterns that require precise timing to combat (Dark Souls fans, rejoice!) 

The art style is cutesy enough to attract casual fans, but the emphasis on exploration, puzzle solving, and combat is gratifying enough to captivate so-called hardcore gamers. There are also a ton of hidden passageways and secrets to keep completionist gamers busy for hours on end. The demo alone has nearly four hours of content, so we can't wait to see what the full game has to offer.

Tunic will debut in 2018 on PC, Mac, and consoles, although the exact consoles haven't been specified.

NameTunic
TypeAction RPG
DeveloperAndrew Shouldice
PublisherFinji
PlatformsWindows, Mac, "Consoles"
Where To BuySteam
Release Date2018
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Verrin 16 June 2017 19:51
    I appreciate that you correctly called this "zelda-like". The amount of people saying this looks like a isometric dark souls was making my eyes twitch uncontrollably. Apparently there's a whole generation of people who have never played a Link to the Past. And it breaks my cold dead heart.
  • hpram99 16 June 2017 21:10
    And on the flip side, I find the use of "PC" annoying when it refers specifically only to Windows. No Linux support, only Windows & Mac OS? darn.
  • bit_user 17 June 2017 05:19
    I guess you've not been gaming on Linux, for long? That's just how it is. PC = Windows, at least for gaming purposes. Phoronix periodically reports on the Steam surveys, and Linux always ranks dead last, with currently under 1%.

    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Hwsurvey-February-2017

    I'm still amazed at how many games actually are available on Linux. It's hard to imagine most of them make enough money to offset the cost of porting to it - I think most ports are probably developer-lead initiatives.

    Anyway, you could always try Wine, if there were a Windows game you particularly wanted to play.
  • randomizer 17 June 2017 06:09
    It will support Linux.
  • Daekar3 17 June 2017 17:39
    This looks adorable and fun. By the time this comes out, I'll be ready for another Zelda title, and I'll be long finished with Breath of the Wild. Hope this releases on Switch.
  • theyeti87 19 June 2017 12:30
    Perhaps the coffee hasn't kicked in yet, but the title is a grammatical disaster.
    Reply
  • Niva 19 June 2017 16:22
    If the game is developed for Mac as well the costs of porting to Linux are fairly minimal. Generally, besides lack of developer support, the biggest issue you have to deal with is graphics drivers. Steam on Linux is pretty impressive though. My only remaining reason for staying with Windows is Photoshop, I don't even game that much anymore, but for hardcore gamers Windows will be mandatory.
  • Grenadehh 20 June 2017 12:48
    @verrin The same people who think Dark Souls is the only action RPG ever made are the people who call things "dark souls like". Don't listen to them, they have no clue what games are and have never played any game but Dark Souls.
