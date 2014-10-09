Is The Game Industry Dropping The 60 FPS Standard?

Nicolas Guérin, World Level Design Director on Assassin's Creed Unity, recently spoke with TechRadar about running the game at 30 frames per second. He said that part of the decision to lock the framerate had to do with giving the game a "cinematic gloss," which was already hard enough to emulate at 30 frames per second.

"At Ubisoft, for a long time we wanted to push 60 fps," Guérin admitted. "I don't think it was a good idea because you don't gain that much from 60 fps and it doesn't look like the real thing. It's a bit like The Hobbit movie, it looked really weird."

He also pointed to the Rachet and Clank series, which supposedly dropped the 60 frames per second standard. That said, he believes that the gaming industry on a whole is dropping the mission to achieve 60 frames per second because it's twice as hard to achieve. And in terms of rendering quality of the picture and image, 60 frames per second isn't all that great, he indicated.

Alex Amancio, the game's Creative Director, also chimed in, saying that 60 frames per second is excellent for first-person shooters, but not all that great for action adventure titles. He added that 30 frames per second "feels better" and allows the developer to "push the limits of everything to the maximum."

"It's like when people start asking about resolution. Is it the number of the quality of the pixels that you want? If the game looks gorgeous, who cares about the number?" Amancio said.

News of the framerate lock arrives after Bethesda revealed a way for PC gamers to alter the framerate in The Evil Within by using debug commands that can alter both the framerate and aspect ratio. However, the game, according to the company, was meant to be played at 30 frames per second and is locked at that rate on the consoles.

Do we really need the game to run at 60 frames per second, or will 30 do just fine? Keeping a game at the 30 frames per second limit supposedly allows developers to cram more into each frame, which means better visuals for gamers.

As for Assassin's Creed Unity, it will be made available on Windows PC, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 here in the United States on November 11.

