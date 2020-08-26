USB Chip Industry Surges As Manufacturers Rush To Meet Laptop Demand

In an upward trend that began in early 2020, microelectronics manufacturers have been met with an increasing demand for USB chips, according to a report from Digitimes . This follows the growing number of individuals working from home in response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and corresponding national shutdown.

As students approach a new school year, many schools have opted to use virtual lessons and require additional laptops and tablets to aid with virtual lessons. We reported earlier this week on a laptop shortage causing many manufacturers to rush production and meet the new demand.

This demand has trickled down to Taiwan-based IC design houses who are expecting a 30% boost in sales this quarter.

According to Digitimes, some manufacturers used existing inventory to meet the new laptop demand, not knowing if the trend would continue. Now they're looking to suppliers for additional components. As with any supply chain, though, wait times for new orders can extend into several months.

Additional hardware is trending with the new demand, including things like wireless earphones and webcams used in virtual meetings. Manufacturers also reported an increase of USB-C to standard USB adapters.