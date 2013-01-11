Walmart to Offer Unlimited, No Contract $45 Smartphone Plan

The retailer and Straight Talk are offering an all-you-can-eat voice and data plan for $45 per month. For $60, the companies offer included international calling to countries such as Mexico, Canada, and India. There is no contract required and the offer can now be applied to iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models.

The catch: the plan does not include subsidies for a new phone. Customers will have to buy either a 16 GB iPhone 5 for $649 or an 8 GB iPhone 4 for $449. Walmart is offering free financing for both phones as long as customers own a Walmart credit card. The financing fee is $25 per month until the balance is paid in full. It will take a customer about 26 months to pay the phone off.

The bottom line is a $70 payment for the iPhone 5 for a little over two years, which is not as attractive anymore as $45, but you save yourself the $199 upfront device cost and you could pay only $45 per month after 26 months.