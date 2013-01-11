Walmart to Offer Unlimited, No Contract $45 Smartphone Plan

The retailer and Straight Talk are offering an all-you-can-eat voice and data plan for $45 per month. For $60, the companies offer included international calling to countries such as Mexico, Canada, and India. There is no contract required and the offer can now be applied to iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models.
The catch: the plan does not include subsidies for a new phone. Customers will have to buy either a 16 GB iPhone 5 for $649 or an 8 GB iPhone 4 for $449. Walmart is offering free financing for both phones as long as customers own a Walmart credit card. The financing fee is $25 per month until the balance is paid in full. It will take a customer about 26 months to pay the phone off.
The bottom line is a $70 payment for the iPhone 5 for a little over two years, which is not as attractive anymore as $45, but you save yourself the $199 upfront device cost and you could pay only $45 per month after 26 months.
25*26 = $650 which is the cost of the phone (16GB). So the $25 is not fees .
the 25$ per month is the payment on the phone itself.. so after the 26 months you will have paid $650 for the phone. No interest. A pretty good deal in my mind.
I think this is a pretty cool thing for walmart to do, as it will undoubtedly get more people onto the pay as you go scenario.
I currently use straight talk, and i think its great. The one thing to mention though, it isnt really unlimited data. After 2GB, you will get a msg from them warning you to cut down on the data, and at a certain point they will severely throttle you down.
Now, if it were $30 a month ...
Only 100 minutes a mo but get groove ip pro ($5 one time fee) and it's free call using data.
Total cost: $300 + tax + $5 (groove ip pro) and then $30 per month
Cheaper than this.