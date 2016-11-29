'Watch Dogs 2' Available On PC Today, Includes 4K Support, No Framerate Cap

For the PC version of Watch Dogs 2, it’s better late than never. The sequel to the 2014 game is finally available on your computer, nearly two weeks after the game made its debut on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Last week, the developers released a short video to show fans what to expect out of the PC version of Watch Dogs 2. The studio partnered with Nvidia, which provided some of its exclusive technology such as Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion (HBAO+), which provides more realistic shadows, and Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TXAA), which further reduces flickering effects. Also included is Ansel, Nvidia’s new screenshot feature that allows you to take pictures of your game from any angle as well as 360-degree, stereoscopic 3D and ultra-high resolution images. Before you join Dedsec in San Francisco, however, make sure your system meets the game’s hardware requirements, which are shown below. As always, Nvidia and AMD also have new drivers that will support the game.

Watch Dogs 2 Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2400S (Sandy Bridge, 2.5 GHz)AMD FX-6120 (Zambezi, 3.5 GHz) Intel Core i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge, 3.2 GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Zambezi, 3.1 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB)AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB), 970 (4 GB) or 1060 (3 GB)AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage 50 GB 50 GB OS Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Input Keyboard and mouse, Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller Keyboard and mouse, Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller Internet Connection 256 Kbps or faster 256 Kbps or faster

Obviously, the small list of Nvidia-based visual technologies aren’t the only unique features in the PC version. At launch, there is no framerate cap. It also supports 4K resolution as well as SLI and Crossfire configurations. The game also works with multiple monitors and windows. Take a look at Ubisoft's blog for the full list of PC-specific features.

The delay of Watch Dogs 2 on PC was initially announced in October, and Ubisoft said it would give the developers more time to include multiple visual features as well as an overall optimization process. It seems the extra time was well worth the wait. If you're still unsure about whether or not to get the game, be sure to check out our thoughts on it from a preview event last month.