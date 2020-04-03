Twitter User Runs Windows 10 on 192MB of RAM

Twitter user Nori has managed to get the 32 bit version of Windows 10 running on 192MB of RAM, less than a quarter of the 1GB minimum Microsoft recommends for the operating system.

Yesterday, 16 year old twitter user @0xN0ri (Nori for short) posted a thread where they tried to run the 32-bit version of Windows 10 on smaller and smaller amounts of RAM, using the operating system’s 1909 November update as a base and running it on Oracle VM Virtualbox off an ARM processor.

Starting at 512MB, they continually succeeded in lowering the RAM needed to run the OS, first cutting it down to 256MB, then again to 192MB at another user’s request. Windows booted up under all three arrangements, but finally blue screened at 128MB.

128 is a bit too low pic.twitter.com/1WKlcHfKGLApril 2, 2020

The lowest RAM Nori could get a response from was 140MB, which allowed the operating system to boot, but not to run the UI for logging in.

Windows 10 can boot on a bare minimum of 140MB RAM but LoginUI.exe won't start pic.twitter.com/KNymGWzUCbApril 2, 2020

It’s an impressively low-spec achievement, coming close to Windows XP’s recommended RAM of 128 MB all the way from 2001.

Tom’s Hardware reached out to Nori for details on how long the system took to boot, what kind of apps they could run, how big their page file was, and what their processor was, and will update this article when we hear back.

In the meantime, we applaud Nori for their ingenuity, even as others call them out for torturing themself. It’s a fun experiment, indeed.



Fun experimentApril 2, 2020