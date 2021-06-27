Windows 11 to Ship Without TPM Requirement for 'Special Purpose' Systems

Microsoft infused Windows 11 with an onerous new requirement that blocks any system without support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 tech from installing its new operating system, but it turns out the company will allow shipping some systems without TPM enabled. Unfortunately, normal users probably won't have access to the installation ISOs or workaround used for those builds, though it's conceivable that we could see them leak to the public.

Windows 11's requires either a physical TPM key, resulting in an almost instant shortage of the devices and rampant scalping, or support for fTPM, excluding a large swath of relatively modern systems from receiving the update. And for those that thought Microsoft would bend under public pressure over the unpopular new requirement, Microsoft has doubled down on the TPM requirement — the company first listed only support for TPM 1.2 as a baseline, but has since clarified that Windows 11 would only support the 2.0 revision.



Now the company has clarified that some systems will work without any flavor of TPM, which will certainly make the requirement seem superfluous to detractors. Microsoft lays out the full system requirements in its 'Windows 11 Minimum Hardware Requirements document (Warning - PDF), with the sixteen-page document giving us a much deeper look at the nuts and bolts of the OS than the basic version Microsoft published previously.

As we can see in the image above, upon approval, Microsoft will allow some systems to ship without support for TPM 2.0, meaning that it will obviously either have a special ISO for those installs, or a method whereby the TPM restriction can be bypassed during installation.



Installing the new operating system on a system without TPM will require special approval from Microsoft, and the company allows "OEMs for special purpose commercial systems, custom order, and customer systems with a custom image" to ship systems without TPM support enabled.



Microsoft's uneven application of the TPM requirement is probably designed to cater to countries that either forbid or don't use TPM security functionality, like China (which receives its own special Windows builds already) and Russia, both of which don't use the technology for security reasons. It's also conceivable to think that some systems without the TPM requirement could ship into other areas of the globe and for other uses, so we're following up with Microsoft for more details.



Microsoft's TPM requirement isn't popular, particularly because it doesn't enable any new functionality — all of the tech it enables already exists on Windows 10 systems that don't require TPM to be active, with the primary difference being that users can opt into using those features by enabling TPM, or chose not to use them. Enterprising enthusiasts are already finding workarounds to install Windows 11 on systems without TPM support (we're aware of a few already), but it is unclear if those techniques will work on shipping versions of the ISO.



Unfortunately, it appears Microsoft is sticking to its guns on the Windows 11 CPU support matrix. The expanded version of the Windows 11 minimum requirements doesn't outline any respite from the current list of supported Intel and AMD CPUs. That means that Windows 11 will not install on all CPUs prior to second-gen Ryzen and eighth-gen Intel models. Curiously, many of the unsupported CPUs, like Skylake-X, do support TMP functionality but aren't on the supported CPU list.



We're reaching out to Microsoft for more information on the TPM matter and will update as necessary.