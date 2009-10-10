Microsoft Working on 128-bit Windows

Just before the world receives Windows 7, there are already rumblings of a generation-after-next version of Windows that will come in a 128-bit flavor.
Eightforums spotted in Microsoft Senior Research & Development employee Robert Morgan's LinkedIn profile that he was working IA-128 for the next two generations of Windows.
The update to Morgan's profile, which has since been removed, read as follows:
"Robert Morgan is working to get IA-128 working backwards with full binary compatibility on the existing IA-64 instructions in the hardware simulation to work for Windows 8 and definitely Windows 9."
While progress is no surprise, especially since many expect that 64-bit will become the majority for Windows 7, it's somewhat of a revelation if 128-bit software will be available just one generation from now.
Stay tuned, as Morgan has agreed to a short Q&A with Eightforums. We'll be recapping the best bits for you as soon as they're available.
I wonder how long until we see 128-bit processors? AMD64 was a hit and they've been underwhelming since then maybe they'll make a comeback with AMD128 lol.
It would be nice to edit HD Video at double or quad speed (2x or 4x) edit 1 hour of HD video in 15 minutes..... I remember the days of doing that with video tapes... digital is so behind......
64 bit crap today highend computer: edit in real time, wait some time (even a couple of seconds) for redering the effects...
So there can be difference
;-)
128 bit offer even bigger memory space and wider registry entry. Usefull... eventually and in some aplications maybe even today
Maybe this mean that win8 is released "only" 64bit and 128bit versions?
"The old 32bit king is dead, Long live the new 64bit king!
Maybe?
That being said it will either be a flop or a success depending on who breaks the stalemate first. 128 bit is not neccessary for the consumer market IMO but for the corporations and the government it could become useful since they have there own teams designing software for there needs anyways.
Don't just think 128 bit will support 100 million googlillion gigabytes of ram. I am still waiting on 16GB sticks of ram like the rest of everyone now that I made the switch, not like much uses anything near that much anyways but still its nice to be ahead of the technology times for once and not worry about upgrading at least one peripheral every 3 months. I guess 8GB will have to do, until next time see you all when we are all running Windows 9. :)