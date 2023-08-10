Windows on a Pocket PC Reminds Us of Windows Phone

Do you miss the days when Microsoft PDAs roamed the Earth, or the more recent Windows Phone era? Then Japan’s Gloture might be able to tempt you with its new NanoPC (h/t PC Watch). This new product is a highly compact PC with a full-cover 5.5-inch touchscreen on one side, built in battery, and Windows 11 Pro.

Compared to smartphones in 2023, the NanoPC doesn’t look very ergonomic with large bezels, sharp-looking edges, and a thick build. On the positive side, you get Windows 11 in your pocket, and this device bristles with connectivity options and ports including Gigabit Ethernet.

(Image credit: Gloture)

With our description above, and the various images shared in this article, some of you might be thinking ‘wow’, but we are sure another sizable contingent will have responded with a ‘why?’ So, let’s look into the specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gloture NanoPC Screen 5.5-inch, 1,280 x 720 pixels multi-touch display Processor Intel Celeron J4125 ‘Gemini Lake’ 4C / 4T up to 2.70 GHz, UHD Graphics 600 Memory 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB eMMC storage Ports USB 3.0 x4, USB Type-C power, Gigabit Ethernet, Mini HDMI 2.0 x2, microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, no SIM Battery 2,500 mAh Physical 142 x 91.2 x 17.76 mm OS Windows 11 Pro Price 84,700 Japanese Yen ($590)

(Image credit: Gloture)

One of the standout features of the Gloture NanoPC is how much connectivity it packs in. In the promotional imagery for its NanoPC, Gloture shows this device used as a pocket desktop with two extra large screens attached. Users get a decent array of (mostly) full-sized industry standard ports in a world where smartphone makers are starting to be tease devices with fewer and fewer ports.

(Image credit: Gloture)

We feel that the Gloture NanoPC, in this iteration, isn’t looking to tread on the toes of phone makers, due to some major design decisions. Firstly, this new pocketable PC device doesn’t have a SIM card slot (or eSIM). Moreover, it has a built in mic, but no camera of any kind. Lastly, even on such a small device with a 10 W Celeron, and a small 5.5-inch screen, we don’t think 2,500 mAh is meant to provide more than a couple of hours portability away from a wall socket.