Windows on a Pocket PC Reminds Us of Windows Phone

By Mark Tyson
published

Japan’s Gloture made a pocket mini PC with battery and full touchscreen.

Gloture Nano PC running Windows 11
(Image credit: Gloture)

Do you miss the days when Microsoft PDAs roamed the Earth, or the more recent Windows Phone era? Then Japan’s Gloture might be able to tempt you with its new NanoPC (h/t PC Watch). This new product is a highly compact PC with a full-cover 5.5-inch touchscreen on one side, built in battery, and Windows 11 Pro.

Compared to smartphones in 2023, the NanoPC doesn’t look very ergonomic with large bezels, sharp-looking edges, and a thick build. On the positive side, you get Windows 11 in your pocket, and this device bristles with connectivity options and ports including Gigabit Ethernet.

Gloture NanoPC

(Image credit: Gloture)

With our description above, and the various images shared in this article, some of you might be thinking ‘wow’, but we are sure another sizable contingent will have responded with a ‘why?’ So, let’s look into the specs:

Gloture NanoPC

Screen

5.5-inch, 1,280 x 720 pixels multi-touch display

Processor

Intel Celeron J4125 ‘Gemini Lake’ 4C / 4T up to 2.70 GHz, UHD Graphics 600

Memory

8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB eMMC storage

Ports

USB 3.0 x4, USB Type-C power, Gigabit Ethernet, Mini HDMI 2.0 x2, microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, no SIM

Battery

2,500 mAh

Physical

142 x 91.2 x 17.76 mm

OS

Windows 11 Pro

Price

84,700 Japanese Yen ($590)

Gloture NanoPC

(Image credit: Gloture)

One of the standout features of the Gloture NanoPC is how much connectivity it packs in. In the promotional imagery for its NanoPC, Gloture shows this device used as a pocket desktop with two extra large screens attached. Users get a decent array of (mostly) full-sized industry standard ports in a world where smartphone makers are starting to be tease devices with fewer and fewer ports.

Gloture NanoPC

(Image credit: Gloture)

We feel that the Gloture NanoPC, in this iteration, isn’t looking to tread on the toes of phone makers, due to some major design decisions. Firstly, this new pocketable PC device doesn’t have a SIM card slot (or eSIM). Moreover, it has a built in mic, but no camera of any kind. Lastly, even on such a small device with a 10 W Celeron, and a small 5.5-inch screen, we don’t think 2,500 mAh is meant to provide more than a couple of hours portability away from a wall socket.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • edzieba
    The UMPC, reborn!
    Reply
  • hokierif
    1280x720 resolution in the specs table, but the pics are showing 4K? What am I missing, and what else is some one lying about?
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Seems nice for some use cases, especially work related. I just wish there were more devices with AMD processors, since they are more energy efficient and work better in power and thermal restricted scenarios.

    Also, my phone is a lot smaller and has a 7000 mAh battery. Maybe a custom design could reduce the size of the components and give it better battery?
    Reply