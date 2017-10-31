Square Enix Brings 'World Of Final Fantasy' To Steam

Another Final Fantasy game is coming to Steam, but it’s not one of the main installments in the series. Square Enix revealed that World of Final Fantasy will be available for PC players on November 21.

At launch, you can play it with a controller or with a keyboard and mouse. As you play, you’ll earn Steam trading cards as well as achievements for completing specific milestones. You’ll also have access to bonus characters and monsters such as Sephiroth, Balthier, and the Glow Moogle.

World of Final Fantasy puts you in control of twin siblings, Lann and Reynn, as they make their way through the land of Grymoire. The twins must recover their lost memories in this world, but they also need to fight the Bahamutian army, which threatens to destroy Grymoire and its inhabitants.

The main attractions in World of Final Fantasy are the Mirages, or monsters. You’ll have to fight these creatures in combat, but you can also recruit some of them to join your party. Because of the game’s “chibi,” or miniaturized character design, you’ll need to stack multiple Mirages on Lann and Reynn. Doing so will give each character specific strengths and abilities, which makes them formidable fighters. You’ll also encounter some famous characters from the main series, such as Cloud, Squall, and Lightning from Final Fantasy VII, VIII, and XIII, respectively, who can help in combat.

If you buy the game before November 28, you’ll get more content as part of the Day One Edition. The bundle includes a digital soundtrack sampler and wallpaper, which features multiple characters and monsters from the game. World of Final Fantasy is priced at $40.