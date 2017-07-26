WorldViz's Vizible Brings VR To Corporate Sales Forces

People have said for years that VR will change the way we work and play. So far, VR is mostly used for entertainment in the consumer space, but some companies are starting to bring VR to the corporate world. At this year's SIGGRAPH conference, WorldViz revealed a VR solution that could help corporate sales teams communicate their products' capabilities to their clients.

That solution is Vizible, a VR communication solution that works a lot like GoToMeeting. People from around the world can connect to WorldViz’s multi-region servers and interact within a live virtual space that allows you to share 3D presentation materials. Users will also be able to interact with the environment and communicate with each other with voice chat. WorldViz said it built Vizible for salespeople, but you can use the service for other purposes, such as remote collaboration or product training sessions, too.

Vizible also includes Presentation Designer software that lets you custom-tailor your virtual presentation space. Presentation Designer offers a drag-and-drop interface that lets you quickly put together 3D demonstrations complete with animations, triggered events, and interactive user content. Vizible presentations can also include traditional 2D content, such as images and PDF files, as well.

The idea is to help businesses cut sales costs by eliminating the need to travel for presentations. The service could be especially helpful if you're you’re selling a large and complex product like a jet engine, server farm, or apartment complex, because VR allows you to demonstrate things that aren’t possible on paper, such as a product's internal structure and how its components interact with each other.

WorldViz said that Vizible will be available to sales professionals in October for $250 per seat per month. The service's initial release includes support for the Oculus Rift with Touch and HTC Vive; it also works with 3D displays and the CAVE projection systems WorldViz already offers to its enterprise clients.Vizible is current in closed beta. Companies that wish to get in early can sign up for the beta on the WorldViz website.