Can You Play 3D Blu-ray Discs on the Xbox One? Yes!

On Monday, Director of Programming for Microsoft Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, said that a major update to the Xbox One will be rolling out to the console over the next several days. These new features are based on customer feedback, some of which Microsoft received via Xbox Feedback.

Probably the biggest feature offered in this release is support for 3D Blu-ray video, and it will have remote purchases, too.

“Using Xbox SmartGlass or on Xbox.com, you can remotely purchase games and Add-on content,” Hryb said. “No more waiting to begin downloading when you get home – if your console is set to automatically take updates, your console will begin downloading your purchase.”

Also on the list of changes is a low battery notification pop-up window that appears on the screen ans well as the ability to turn off notifications while watching a video. The friends list is also receiving an update, and it will now show when your friends were last on their Xbox One and what games they were playing.

According to Hryb’s post, the redesigned activity feed will now take the form of a single column scrolling list that will not only be longer but will include additional content. Gamers will be able to add text to their feed, post a comment and “like” an entry. Game clips and other content can be shared publicly, such as in the activity feed, or privately, such as attaching a clip to a private message.

Hryb said that gamers will be notified when one of their posts is shared, liked and/or has comments. Their personal profile will also have its own feed so that the user can see what a particular friend is doing on his/her Xbox One console. He also said that SmartGlass can be used to see what friends have added and for “liking” their posts.

Xbox One owners are encouraged to provide feedback via the “User Voice” website. Specific topics include apps, console and accessories, friends and parties, gaming and achievements, home and settings, Kinect, live TV, membership and accounts, SmartGlass, the Xbox Store, and Xbox.com. Recently updated ideas include making SmartGlass available in all regions, accessing the full Xbox Store from SmartGlass, and providing the Xbox One for non-U.S. regions, all of which are “in progress.”

“Please continue to share your suggestions and recommendations on our dedicated Xbox Feedback site,” Hryb said. “Your sustained feedback is incredibly valuable and I can’t thank you enough for helping us make Xbox the best place to play. Stay tuned for even more new features headed your way in the coming weeks including more social features and a few new updates for watching TV.”

To see what the August Update brings to Xbox One, check out the video below.

