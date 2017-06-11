Trending

Xbox One X Arrives November 7 (Updated)

By E3 

Update, 6:12 pm PDT, 6/11/2017: Added a full table that compares the specs of the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.

Update, 3:33 pm PDT, 6/11/2017: The Xbox One X will cost you $500.

Original Story, 6/11/2017, 2:56 pm PDT:

One year after Project Scorpio was announced during E3 2016, Microsoft has finally revealed that the new Xbox One X will ship on November 7.

The design is similar to the Xbox One S. However, instead of the white shell, it features a black shell and controller. It will pack a 1172 MHz GPU with 6 teraflops of performance power, 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM, and memory bandwidth of 326 GB/s. (PlayStation 4 Pro's GPU can provide 4.2 teraflops, has 8 GB of GDDR5 of memory, and 218 GB/s memory bandwidth.)

The 16nm CPU (eight custom X86 cores), based on AMD's Jaguar architecture, features seven billion transistors with a 384-bit wide memory bus. The system will be cooled using a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber.” The Xbox One X is also the smallest console in Xbox’s history, with dimensions of 300mm x 240mm x 60mm. For the full detailed specs, take a look at the list below.

XBox One (original)XBox One SXbox One X
CPU Cores/Threads888
CPU Frequency1.75 GHz1.75 GHz2.3 GHz
CPU µArchAMD JaguarAMD Jaguar"Custom CPU" (AMD Jaguar Variant)
GPU Cores16 CUs768 SPs853 MHz16 CUs768 SPs914 MHz40 CUs2560 SPs1172 MHz
Peak Shader Througput1.23 TFLOPS1.4 TFLOPS6 TFLOPS
Embedded Memory32MB eSRAM32MB eSRAMNone
Embedded Memory Bandwidth204 GB/s219 GB/sNone
System Memory8 GB DDR3-21338GB DDR3-213312GB GDDR5 (6.8 Gb/s)
System Memory Bus256-bit256-bit384-bit
System Memory Bandwidth68.3 GB/s68.3 GB/s326 GB/s
Manufacturing ProcessTSMC 28nmTSMC 16nmTSMC 16nm
Dimensions343mm x 263mm x 80mm295mm x 230mm x 65mm300mm x 240mm x 60mm
Weight3.54kg2.9kg2.81kg
PSU245W (internal)120W (internal)220W (external)
Optical DriveBlu-RayUHD Blu-RayUHD Blu-Ray
Wireless802.11n (Dual Band)2x2 802.11ac2x2 802.11ac
Launch Price$499 w/Kinect$299$499
Launch Date11/23/20138/02/201611/07/2017

Credit: AnandTech 

When you pick it up, all of your Xbox One accessories will work with the new console. The Xbox One X also comes with additional features such as Dolby Atmos, a 4K Blu-ray player, and super-sampling technology to bring your 1080p games to 4K resolution.

We’ll have more details on the console later in the week as E3 2017 continues.

17 Comments
  • dstarr3 11 June 2017 22:04
    1) Awful name
    2) The focus on hardware instead of actual games for the hardware won't end well
    Reply
  • sbeezynukka 11 June 2017 22:25
    actually the name is quite clever.... remove the ONE and you have XBOX
    Reply
  • shpankey 12 June 2017 00:21
    Nice. Day 1
    Reply
  • cryoburner 12 June 2017 00:36
    Am I to assume that this will arrive packaged in an Xbox One X box?
    Reply
  • jossrik 12 June 2017 03:43
    XBox OX you heard it here first.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 12 June 2017 04:32
    19804830 said:
    actually the name is quite clever.... remove the ONE and you have XBOX

    You don't even need to remove the 'One'. The common abbreviation for Xbox was XB. And although I preferred XB1 as shorthand for the Xbox One, it's also valid to use an O. Hence XB One X = XBOX. ;) I like it.

    If there's ever a need to clarify you can just say Xbox One X or just One X.
    Reply
  • nitrium 12 June 2017 07:58
    So basically an R9 390 crammed into a console. Pretty impressive.
    Reply
  • Radoslav_4 12 June 2017 10:36
    Are you sure PSU is external? Doesn't appear so.
    Reply
  • calken 12 June 2017 11:41
    Return of the external PSU brick! Noooo!
    Reply
  • jeremy2020 12 June 2017 13:05
    so..they're just going to release a new version of xbox one every year? All the joy of PC upgrade in a console!
    Reply