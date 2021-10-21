Seagate Announces 512 GB, 2 TB Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X and S

Microsoft and Seagate today announced the addition of two more expansion capacities for the Xbox Series X/S expansion cards. Previously only available in a 1 TB capacity for $249/€249, the new products increase available storage options to 512 GB and 2 TB capacities - with the respective price differential.

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is now available for pre-order through Walmart in the United States for $139.99, with a launch expected for mid-November. As for the 2 TB Expansion Card, it is expected in early December. Doubling the storage capacity from the 1 TB option luckily won't double the product's cost; instead, the price/storage ratio actually improves, with the 2 TB expansion settling for $399.99 (compared to the $249 for the 1 TB option). This particular option has also qualified for Microsoft's Designed for Xbox Limited Series badge, ensuring premium product quality, performance, and design.

Image 1 of 2 The 2 TB Seagate Storage Expansion card. (Image credit: Seagate/Microsoft) Image 2 of 2 Microsoft's Velocity Architecture remains enabled even with the addition of external storage. (Image credit: Seagate/Microsoft)

Microsoft has taken a different approach to Sony when it comes to allowing users to customize their Xbox Series storage. Sony has only issued spec recommendations, allowing users to choose from a variety of SSDs (we're here to help you pick the best options) from various manufacturers - though it has also launched a PS5-specific SSD via the Nextorage brand. Microsoft is taking a more curated approach with Seagate, and is looking to set the bar on performance and useability expectations that match the Xbox Series X's Velocity Architecture. Microsoft also points out that features such as Quick Resume will still work for users installing their games on any sort of external storage option, such as the Seagate Expansion Cards, since the feature makes use of the Xbox Series' internal storage.