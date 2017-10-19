Zotac Adds Fearless Cooling To GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Announced earlier this year at Computex, we have more details on Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini.

Billed as the "world's smallest" GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, the ArcticStorm Mini is a factory overclocked video card that features 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR5X, 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250 TDP all in a 6.46 x 8.35 inch package. The company advertises a 1,506 MHz base clock and 1,620 MHz boost clock speeds.

The full cover copper water block is compatible with any open-loop water cooling system equipped with standard G1/4 type fittings. The 0.3MM micro-channels milled into the copper base plate can be viewed through the see-through tinted acrylic top. Zotac also includes a pair of hose barbs that support 10mm inner diameter tubing.

The ArcticStorm Mini is also equipped with a solid metal backplate for added structural strength that helps prevent the card from bending and twisting.

Zotac has ditched its famous black and yellow color scheme this time around, instead opting for gunmetal grey on the front and back of the card. The company has also added always-on white LED lighting to enhance the look and overall aesthetics of this graphics card.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini features three DisplayPort, one DVI-D and a single HDMI.

Anyone with plans to build a powerful, water cooled small form factor HTPC, LAN box, or Steam Machine should make sure this graphics card is on their short list.