Zotac Showcases Two Of The World's Smallest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs

Zotac, well known for its small form factor PCs, motherboards, and graphics cards, will be showcasing a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards at Computex. What's so special about a couple of GTX 1080 Ti GPUs? The company claimed that, at just 8.3 inches (4.5 inches shorter than the GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme), these are the world's smallest GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards. Not only is the GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm one of the world's smallest, but it’s also one of the lightest water-cooled video cards as well.

Zotac did not offer information pertaining to clock speeds, memory configurations, or display outputs, but given the fact that both cards are GeForce GTX 1080 Ti-based models, it’s probably safe to say we can count on 3,584 CUDA cores riding a 352-bit bus down PCI Express 3.0 lanes over an SLI HB bridge with dual 8-pin power and HDCP support.      

The GTX 1080 Ti Mini is outfitted with a custom dual fan cooler with aluminum fins and copper heatpipes for increased cooling capacity. The GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini features a full cover water block that is compatible with an open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. Both cards include a solid metal backplate that adds structural strength to prevent the card from bending and twisting.

It goes without saying that anyone looking for an extremely powerful GPU to stuff in an HTPC, LAN box, or other small form factor PC will likely be interested in this pair of mini GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards from Zotac.

Pricing and availability were not available at press time.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti MiniZotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini
GPUGeForce GTX 1080 TiGeForce GTX 1080 Ti
CUDA Cores3,5843,584
Memory Bus352-bit352-bit
PCI Express3.03.0
HDCP SupportYesYes
Power InputDual 8-PinDual 8-Pin
Direct X 1212
OpenGL4.54.5
CoolingDual Fan HeatsinkWater Block
SLI SupportSLI HB BridgeSLI HB Bridge
Size210.8mm (8.3 inch) length210.8mm (8.3 inch) length
MSRPUnknownUnknown
14 Comments
  • dstarr3 25 May 2017 21:37
    Oh my gosh, it's so wee! That'd make for one heck of a wolf-in-sheep's-clothing tiny HTPC gaming box.
  • bloodroses 25 May 2017 22:02
    210.8mm, that might be pushing it too much for me. I know the 174mm of the 1060 I was looking at was tight according to my case measurements.
  • JamesSneed 25 May 2017 22:52
    The Mini Ti is crazy small who would have thought. Some that have Mini ITX settups might like this little guy.
  • arossetti 26 May 2017 03:11
    Finally a manufacturer putting the power of top tier in a mini form factor with water cooling out of the box. I wish more manufacturers would do this!
  • ledhead11 26 May 2017 13:15
    Gotta say, that Artic looks pretty awesome! Hopefully Tom's will be able to do a full review of one.
  • cirdecus 26 May 2017 15:04
    Honestly, why wouldn't everyone prefer this card over the other 1080 Ti cards? If it truly has the same performance, why not get the smallest footprint available.
  • shrapnel_indie 26 May 2017 15:38
    Zotac, well known for its small form factor PCs, motherboards, and graphics cards, will be showcasing a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards at Computex.

    I don't think Zotac is as well known as mentioned, at least in the States, for their PCs and Motherboards.
  • dstarr3 26 May 2017 16:14
    19738333 said:
    Honestly, why wouldn't everyone prefer this card over the other 1080 Ti cards? If it truly has the same performance, why not get the smallest footprint available.

    Usually reducing the size of these things increases the cost, sometimes significantly, and if your case can accommodate the larger versions, why not save the money.
  • bloodroses 26 May 2017 16:16
    19738333 said:
    Honestly, why wouldn't everyone prefer this card over the other 1080 Ti cards? If it truly has the same performance, why not get the smallest footprint available.

    Bigger cards usually have more overclocking headroom since more elaborate (larger) cooling solutions can be used as well as more fans.
  • voodoochicken 26 May 2017 16:17
    19738333 said:
    Honestly, why wouldn't everyone prefer this card over the other 1080 Ti cards? If it truly has the same performance, why not get the smallest footprint available.

    Need to see some reviews. Other manufacturers would have competing products already, but Zotec tries to cut corners and is priced accordingly

