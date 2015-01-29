ZTE Blade S6 4G LTE Comes With 8-Core Cortex A53, 1080p Screen For Only $250

Today, ZTE announced the Blade S6 4G LTE smartphone, which has an eight-core Cortex A53-based Snapdragon 615 SoC, Adreno 405 GPU, LTE modem and the latest Android 5.0 operating system.

The Adreno 405 GPU brings h.265 video decoding, which cuts bandwidth and video file sizes in half compared to the old h.264 codec. The phone also comes with a 5" 1080p screen, an "SLR-like" 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-camera, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, microSD and dual nano-SIM support, Hi-Fi sound, 2,600 mAh battery, a DLNA-based "AliveShare" app, and the MiFavor 3.0 customized interface from ZTE on top of the Android 5.0 OS.

The ZTE Blade S6 4G LTE smartphone also includes the SmartSense feature, which is a set of gestures that can activate certain functionality, such as the flashlight, with a flick of the wrist. Using other gestures, you can also take burst photos, play music and more.

According to ZTE, the Blade S6 4G LTE is targeted mainly at young people:

“In line with our product portfolio plan, we very much sought to push the envelope with the Blade S6, and to do so in a way that would appeal to youths, as well as those with active social lives," said Adam ZENG Xuezhong, Executive Vice President of ZTE Corporation and CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices.

The company has sold more than 20 million Blade series units so far globally, proving that the Blade brand and product have been quite successful for the company. The Blade brand is meant to be a premium brand for a low-cost price.

The ZTE Blade S6 4G LTE can be purchased globally from AliExpress, or through Amazon and Ebay in select markets, for a relatively low price (given the specs) of $250, unsubsidized.

