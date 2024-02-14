AMD discloses slew of high severity security vulnerabilities for Zen systems that attacks BIOS chips — updates aren't available for all chips, finally a fix Zenbleed

By Matthew Connatser
Update your BIOS ASAP.

AMD has disclosed four vulnerabilities found in its Zen-based CPUs, ranging from the original Zen chips to the latest Zen 4 processors, and not all impacted chips have a readily available BIOS version to correct the issue. The vulnerabilities, which compromise the security of the SPI interface that connects to the flash chip that stores your BIOS, affect different generations of different Zen CPUs — not all processors are vulnerable to all four bugs. AMD is patching the vulnerabilities through new versions of AGESA, which is the base code for motherboard BIOSes. However, not all motherboard vendors have released new updates with the patched AGESA.

Though distinct, the four vulnerabilities hinge on the SPI interface that connects the CPU to the chip on the motherboard where the system firmware is stored. Exploiting these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to perform denial of service attacks, escalate privileges, and even execute arbitrary code. That last one can be particularly scary, as arbitrary code execution essentially means tricking a computer into running code, and that code could really be anything.

Fixing these vulnerabilities involves updating the AGESA, which is an integral part of the BIOS for AMD CPUs. AMD has already released new AGESA versions for nearly all of its processors. For Zen 2-based chips, in particular, many of these new AGESAs also patch Zenbleed, which was disclosed last year. However, while AGESA 1.2.0.B will patch these latest exploits for Ryzen CPUs using the Zen 2 architecture, you'll also need version 1.2.0.C to protect against Zenbleed.

Processor SeriesPatched AGESAAvailability to OEMs
Ryzen 3000ComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BSince August 25
Ryzen 3000 MobilePicassoPI-FP5 1.0.1.0Since May 31
Athlon 3000ComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BSince August 25
Ryzen 4000RenoirPI-FP6 1.0.0.DTarget February
Ryzen 4000GComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.CSince February 7
Ryzen 5000ComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BSince August 25
Ryzen 5000GComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.CSince February 7
Ryzen 5000 MobileCezannePI-FP6 1.0.1.0Since January 25
Ryzen 6000/7035RembrandtPI-FP7 1.0.0.ASince December 28
Ryzen 7000ComboAM5PI 1.0.0.8Since August 29
Ryzen 7020MendocinoPI-FT6 1.0.0.6Since January 3
Ryzen 7040PhoenixPI-FP8-FP7 1.1.0.0Since October 6
Ryzen 7045DragonRangeFL1PI 1.0.0.3bSince August 30

The latest AGESA versions from months ago also protect Epyc CPUs, and Threadripper received its AGESA update in January. Threadripper 7000, however, isn't mentioned in the disclosure, which may mean AMD learned of the vulnerabilities in time to ensure its latest HEDT CPUs never shipped with a buggy AGESA. Only two of AMD's embedded CPUs don't yet have a secure AGESA, which is scheduled to arrive in April.

Processor SeriesPatched AGESAAvailability to OEMs
1st Gen EpycNaplesPI 1.0.0.KSince April 27
2nd Gen EpycRomePI 1.0.0.HSince November 11
3rd Gen EpycMilanPI 1.0.0.CSince December 18
4th Gen EpycGenoaPI 1.0.0.8Since June 9
Threadripper 3000CastlePeakPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.ASince November 21
Threadripper Pro 3000WXCastlePeakWSPI-sWRX8 1.0.0.CSince November 29
Threadripper Pro 5000WXChagallWSPI-sWRX8 1.0.0.7Since January 11
Epyc Embedded 3000Snowyowl PI 1.1.0.BSince December 15
Epyc Embedded 7002EmbRomePI-SP3 1.0.0.BSince December 15
Epyc Embedded 7003EmbMilanPI-SP3 1.0.0.8Since January 15
Epyc Embedded 9003EmbGenoaPI-SP5 1.0.0.3Since September 15
Ryzen Embedded R1000EmbeddedPI-FP5 1.2.0.ASince July 31
Ryzen Embedded R2000EmbeddedPI-FP5 1.0.0.2Since July 31
Ryzen Embedded 5000EmbAM4PI 1.0.0.4Since September 22
Ryzen Embedded V1000EmbeddedPI-FP5 1.2.0.ASince July 31
Ryzen Embedded V2000EmbeddedPI-FP6 1.0.0.9Target April
Ryzen Embedded V3000EmbeddedPI-FP7r2 1.0.0.9Target April

Of course, new AGESA versions have to be distributed via new BIOS versions, which means even if a new AGESA is technically available, it could be a while before it reaches motherboards. For Epyc, embedded, and mobile CPUs, it's difficult to say how many motherboards offer a BIOS with the latest AGESA version, but for consumer Ryzen and Threadripper boards, this info is far more available and easier to find. We've looked at desktop motherboards from the big four vendors, and here's how they stand when it comes to AGESA versions.

AGESA Versions For Major AMD Motherboard Vendors*
Row 0 - Cell 0 300 Series400 Series500 SeriesTRX40WRX80600 Series
AsusComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.AComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BCastlePeakPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.7ChagallPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.5ComboAM5PI 1.1.0.2b
ASRockComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BCastlePeakPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.9ChagallPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.6ComboAM5PI 1.1.0.2b
GigabyteComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BCastlePeakPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.7ChagallPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.6ComboAM5PI 1.1.0.2b
MSIComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.AComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.AComboAM4v2PI 1.2.0.BCastlePeakPI-SP3r3 1.0.0.4Unknown, but unpatchedComboAM5PI 1.1.0.2b

* Not a comprehensive list and may not be true for all motherboards

AM5 motherboards are seemingly completely patched for the four vulnerabilities, which means computers using Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000 chips should be fine. As mentioned previously, AMD didn't make any disclosures for Threadripper 7000, which should mean TRX50 and WRX90 motherboards are also in the clear.

Unfortunately, for users of AMD's last-generation sockets, updates haven't been as rapid as they have been for AM5. As far as we could tell, no AM4 motherboards thus far offer a BIOS using AGESA version 1.2.0.C, which means Ryzen 4000G and 5000G APUs are vulnerable no matter who your motherboard maker is. AGESA version 1.2.0.B is broadly available on every 500 series board from the four big vendors, but the same can't be said for the 300 and 400 series. Asus's and MSI's 300 series boards are still on version 1.2.0.A, as are MSI's 400 series boards.

Meanwhile, TRX40 for the Threadripper 3000 series is mostly safe, except MSI hasn't updated its TRX40 boards since version 1.0.0.4. However, it seems Threadripper Pro 3000WX and 5000WX have gotten the short end of the stick by far, as the WRX80 socket is completely vulnerable no matter what vendor you're with. Hopefully, this is just because the AGESA versions haven't been out for very long.

Matthew Connatser is a freelancing writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes articles about CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, and computers in general.

  • HopefulToad
    Are these the type of "vulnerabilities" where an attacker basically needs to already have access to your system to take advantage of them?

    If not, could someone more knowledgeable on this type of thing give an example scenario of how an unsuspecting user could fall victim to one of these vulnerabilities?
    Reply