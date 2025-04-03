China’s push for chip independence continues with its first RISC-V server CPU

RiVAI Technologies has launched the Lingyu CPU, China’s first domestically designed high-performance RISC-V server processor. The unveiling occurred in Shenzhen, reflecting the country's ongoing push for greater self-sufficiency in semiconductor development.

The Lingyu CPU adopts a one-core, dual architecture approach, integrating 32 general-purpose computing cores (CPU) alongside eight specialized intelligent computing cores (LPU). The configuration efficiently handles tasks such as inference for open-source large language models. The architecture aims to balance processing power and energy efficiency, thereby lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).

RiVAI Technologies was founded by Zhangxi Tan, who studied under Professor David Patterson, a pioneer of RISC-V and 2017 Turing Award recipient. Professor Patterson continues to serve as RiVAI's technical advisor, promoting RISC-V adoption in China.

The company is also said to have partnered with over 50 companies, including Lenovo and SenseTime, to promote adoption and ecosystem development for its RISC-V processor. These collaborations are expected to support the deployment of the Lingyu CPU across various industries and encourage further advancements in RISC-V-based computing solutions.

RiVAI’s announcement comes amid broader efforts in China to shift away from reliance on x86 and Arm processors by promoting the adoption of RISC-V chips. The Chinese government is driving this initiative, encouraging research institutions, chipmakers, and companies to invest in RISC-V development.

Unlike proprietary architectures controlled by Western companies, RISC-V is an open-source instruction set that allows Chinese firms to design and manufacture processors without external restrictions. The push for RISC-V adoption comes in response to ongoing trade tensions and sanctions that have limited China’s access to advanced foreign-made chips.

To accelerate this transition, the Chinese government provides policy support, funding, and incentives for companies working on RISC-V technology. Major domestic tech firms, including Alibaba and Tencent, have already started developing RISC-V-based solutions, while state-backed research institutions are working on software optimization for the architecture.

This shift could help China build a more self-sufficient semiconductor industry, reducing its dependence on Western technologies. However, challenges remain, including software compatibility and ecosystem development, which will determine the long-term viability of RISC-V as a mainstream alternative to x86 and Arm processors.