Intel Core 200 series CPU specifications reportedly leaked — up to 14 cores, 5.8 GHz, and 45W TDP

Hardware leaker @jaykihn0 has shared the alleged specifications for Intel's forthcoming Core 200 processors. These are based on previous Raptor Lake/Alder Lake silicon and should not be confused with the chipmaker's recently announced Core Ultra 200V (codenamed Lunar Lake) or Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors.

The Core 200-series lineup is reportedly comprised of seven SKUs. Five H-series parts adhere to a 45W TDP, and two more power-efficient U-series parts carry a 15W TDP.

The Core 270H appears to be the flagship of the Core 200 series. The processor packs 14 cores, six P-cores, eight E-cores, and a 24MB L3 cache. The chip is essentially a Core i8-13900H with a 400 MHz higher P-core boost clock.

If we go further down the stack, there are similarities between the Core 240H and the Core i7-13620H or the Core 220H with the Core i5-13500H. The difference is that the Core 200 series has better clock speeds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor TDP (W) P-Cores E-Cores P-Core Turbo Boost (GHz) E-Core Turbo Boost (GHz) Graphics EUs Graphics Max Freq (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) 270H 45 6 8 5.8 4.1 96 1.55 24 250H 45 6 8 5.4 4.0 96 1.55 24 240H 45 6 4 5.2 4.0 64 1.55 24 220H 45 4 8 4.9 3.7 80 1.50 18 210H 45 4 4 4.8 3.6 48 1.40 12 250U 15 2 8 5.4 4.0 96 1.30 12 220U 15 2 8 5.0 1.25 Row 7 - Cell 6 Row 7 - Cell 7 Row 7 - Cell 8

This won’t be the first time Intel has reused last-generation silicon, given it a new name and sticker, and sold it alongside current-generation chips.

For example, the Meteor Lake processors headline the Intel Core Ultra 100 family. However, you could also get non-Ultra Series 1 chips from the Raptor Lake Refresh generation. This makes the Intel Core Ultra 200V processors a confusing mess of chips lumped together under the 200-series branding.

Intel Core Ultra 200V: Lunar Lake

Intel Core Ultra 200S: Arrow Lake desktop chips

Intel Core Ultra 200H/HS: Arrow Lake mobile

Intel Core 200U/H: Raptor Lake Refresh mobile processors

The Core Ultra 200V processors are already shipping inside laptops, while the Core Ultra 200S chips will hit the retailer market on October 24. The Core 200H and 200U series could potentially arrive in the first half of 2025. With all these options available to consumers, you might have difficulty differentiating between the two unless you're well-informed about Intel's latest architectures or have an expert to suggest which one you should choose.