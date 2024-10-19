Intel Core 200 series CPU specifications reportedly leaked — up to 14 cores, 5.8 GHz, and 45W TDP

Older chips wearing new clothes.

13th Generation Intel CPU
Hardware leaker @jaykihn0 has shared the alleged specifications for Intel's forthcoming Core 200 processors. These are based on previous Raptor Lake/Alder Lake silicon and should not be confused with the chipmaker's recently announced Core Ultra 200V (codenamed Lunar Lake) or Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors.

The Core 200-series lineup is reportedly comprised of seven SKUs. Five H-series parts adhere to a 45W TDP, and two more power-efficient U-series parts carry a 15W TDP.

The Core 270H appears to be the flagship of the Core 200 series. The processor packs 14 cores, six P-cores, eight E-cores, and a 24MB L3 cache. The chip is essentially a Core i8-13900H with a 400 MHz higher P-core boost clock.

If we go further down the stack, there are similarities between the Core 240H and the Core i7-13620H or the Core 220H with the Core i5-13500H. The difference is that the Core 200 series has better clock speeds.

Processor TDP (W) P-Cores E-Cores P-Core Turbo Boost (GHz)E-Core Turbo Boost (GHz)Graphics EUsGraphics Max Freq (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)
270H45685.84.1961.5524
250H45685.44.0961.5524
240H45645.24.0641.5524
220H45484.93.7801.5018
210H45444.83.6481.4012
250U15285.44.0961.3012
220U15285.01.25Row 7 - Cell 6 Row 7 - Cell 7 Row 7 - Cell 8

This won’t be the first time Intel has reused last-generation silicon, given it a new name and sticker, and sold it alongside current-generation chips.

For example, the Meteor Lake processors headline the Intel Core Ultra 100 family. However, you could also get non-Ultra Series 1 chips from the Raptor Lake Refresh generation. This makes the Intel Core Ultra 200V processors a confusing mess of chips lumped together under the 200-series branding.

  • Intel Core Ultra 200V: Lunar Lake
  • Intel Core Ultra 200S: Arrow Lake desktop chips
  • Intel Core Ultra 200H/HS: Arrow Lake mobile
  • Intel Core 200U/H: Raptor Lake Refresh mobile processors

The Core Ultra 200V processors are already shipping inside laptops, while the Core Ultra 200S chips will hit the retailer market on October 24. The Core 200H and 200U series could potentially arrive in the first half of 2025. With all these options available to consumers, you might have difficulty differentiating between the two unless you're well-informed about Intel's latest architectures or have an expert to suggest which one you should choose.

Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

