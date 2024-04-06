Vendor crams 128 CPU cores and 28,416 GPU cores into AIO workstation

We think all-in-one computers are underperforming brethren of fully-fledged 'classic' desktop workstations. But Alafia AI, a startup specializing in modern media imaging appliances, will prove us wrong. The company's all-in-one Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation for medical imaging packs a 128-core Ampere Altra processor and two Nvidia RTX professional graphics cards (via Joe Speed).

The machine is indeed quite powerful. Equipped with a 4K touch-sensitive display with up to 360 nits brightness, the workstation packs Ampere's Altra 128-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, two Nvidia RTX graphics cards with up to 28,416 cores (though the configuration shows Nvidia's RTX 4000 and RTX A3000 graphics cards), 2TB of DDR4 memory, and an up to 8TB solid-state drive.

"Alafia Ai is making 128 core medical imaging AI developer workstations with 4K rotating display, Ampere Altra Dev Kit 128c 7 built-in," wrote Joe Speed, the head of Ampere's edge computing division. "When asked 'Why Ampere,' Alafia said medical imaging tools are CPU intensive, and clinicians will run many apps at the same time."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Alafia AI) (Image credit: Alafia AI) (Image credit: Alafia AI)

Alafia AI calls its system a purpose-built clinical research appliance, to a large degree, because not many applications support both Arm-based Ampere Altra processors and Nvidia's inference capabilities. The company aims to ship the hardware in Q2 2024, expects massively parallel compute application integration in the third quarter, and then projects ecosystem device integration in Q4 2024.

For now, the machine is mainly aimed at software developers. Still, institutions that can tailor their applications for the Arm CPU architecture can buy and deploy them if they find performance and capabilities suitable for their needs. Alafia AI has a Github site that links to programs on its platforms. Meanwhile, the company clearly states that those who deploy the workstations in the field are responsible for the results that they produce.

"You are responsible for instituting human review as part of any use of Alafia Ai, Inc. products or services, including in association with any third-party product intended to inform clinical decision-making," a statement on the Alafia AI website reads. "The Alafia Ai, Inc. workstation, servers and/or products and services should only be used in patient care or clinical scenarios after review by trained medical professionals applying sound medical judgment."