AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 gets an update with new stability fixes — the driver also brings optimizations for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
AMD's global Frame Generation solution, separate from FSR, gets an update.
As of September 6, AMD has released a new update for its AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2 Technical Preview. This new AFMF 2 update is mainly targeted at fixing stability issues. It also provides some unspecified optimizations for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which otherwise wouldn't be playable with Frame Gen on these systems since it only supports AMD FSR 2. The last major update for AFMF 2 was back in July when we saw benchmarks touting latency reduction of up to 28% compared to the original AFMF.
Regarding overall features and performance, don't expect much to change between the last version of AFMF 2 and this one. Since this is essentially just a bug-fixing update, any further reduction to input lag will only be tied to Space Marine 2 improvements or the fixing of formerly-bugged scenarios.
AMD Software Adrenalin Preview Driver For AFMF 2 September 6 2024 (AFMF2 2 Driver Version 24.20.11.01) Fixed Issues
- AFMF may become inactive after enabling certain on-screen overlays.
- Performance metrics overlay may intermittently report N/A after task switching with certain display configurations.
- Baldur's Gate 3 may experience an app crash on AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors.
- Intermittent driver timeout may occur after opening the Xbox Game Bar while AFMF 2 and RSR is active with certain Vulkan games.
- AFMF 2 may intermittently become inactive after doing a task switch with certain applications.
Aside from the official list of Issues Fixed above, all this AFMF 2 update provides "new game optimizations and general stability fixes," which are likely mostly unlisted changes. Even the touted improvements for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are left undefined besides AMD encouraging users to leverage AFMF 2 alongside that game's AMD FSR 2 support, which will roughly approximate FSR 3 Frame Gen but not quite achieve all the benefits of engine-implemented Frame Generation as in FSR 3+ or DLSS 3+.
In any case, testing of AFMF 2 by the community at large does show it to be generally usable, much more so than the original AFMF solution. While in-engine is still better, AFMF 2 thus far seems to be a properly optimized driver-level solution for games without native support for Frame Generation, allowing many more players to enjoy high refresh rate gaming.
